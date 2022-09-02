Potential $1.1 bln U.S. arms sale to Taiwan reflects threat from China -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A possible $1.1 billion U.S. arms sale to Taiwan announced on Friday reflects Washington's assessment of Taiwan's defense needs and the threat posed by China, a White House official said.

"As the (China) continues to increase pressure on Taiwan ... we're providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its self-defense capabilities," Laura Rosenberger, White House senior director for China and Taiwan, said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)