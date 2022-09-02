Potential $1.1 bln U.S. arms sale to Taiwan reflects threat from China -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A possible $1.1 billion U.S. arms sale to Taiwan announced on Friday reflects Washington's assessment of Taiwan's defense needs and the threat posed by China, a White House official said.

"As the (China) continues to increase pressure on Taiwan ... we're providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its self-defense capabilities," Laura Rosenberger, White House senior director for China and Taiwan, said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Latest Stories

  • B.C. Lions acquire veteran quarterback Adams from Montreal Alouettes

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions acquired veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday for a 2023 first-round draft pick. Adams fills a need for B.C. (8-2). Last week, starter Nathan Rourke had foot surgery and backup Michael O'Connor was injured in last week's 23-16 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Lions return to action Sept. 9 visiting Montreal. “Getting a player of Vernon's calibre provides a big boost to our offence as we continue pushing for a return to

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Canada's Marino out of U.S. Open after third-round loss to Zhang

    NEW YORK — Vancouver's Rebecca Marino has been eliminated from the U.S. Open after a 6-2, 6-4 loss to China's Zhang Shuai in third-round action on Friday. Marino was up 2-1 in the first set before Zhang won the next five games. Zhang broke to love in Game 7 to go up 5-2, then converted her first set point on serve in the deciding game. Zhang continued her winning streak, taking an early break and going up 2-0 in the second set. She held serve the rest of the way and converted her first match poi

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to boost your roster

    These deep sleeper options could get you those few extra points needed for a win every week in fantasy football.

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • 6 potential landing spots if Patrick Kane decides to move

    What would be the best landing spot for Patrick Kane if he chooses to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks?

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend