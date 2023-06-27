Potent storms spin off tornado warnings, funnel clouds in Ontario
A slow-moving low over the Great Lakes delivered quite a punch Monday for many areas in southern Ontario and Quebec.
Multiple rounds of storms pushed through Central Canada, affecting commutes throughout the day and triggering tornado warnings near the Ontario and Quebec border after funnel clouds were spotted and rotation was indicated on radar.
DON'T MISS: Forecast calls for flexible plans for your long Canada Day weekend
While photos of funnel clouds showed up on social media, there has been no confirmation of any ground contact at this point. There were plenty of reports of hail, torrential rainfall, localized flooding, frequent lightning and tree damage, which may or may not have been related to the wind or funnel clouds.
The same low will stir some trouble up once again on Tuesday before Ontario and Quebec catch a break before the Canada Day long weekend. The threat for severe storms will pop up in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec again, with the threat of localized rainfall amounts over 50 mm. Since they’ll be moving quite slowly, this will increase the threat of some flooding.
For a look at the visuals of Monday’s storms that are circulating on social media, see below.
These had to be significant straight line winds that pushed through the lake shore. Damage from Crystal beach all the way to Fort Erie ⛈️🌧️💯 #onstorm #StormHour #lake_erie #4WarnWeather pic.twitter.com/yzt9aMs47h
These had to be significant straight line winds that pushed through the lake shore. Damage from Crystal beach all the way to Fort Erie ⛈️🌧️💯 Denis Kreze on Twitter: "These had to be significant straight line winds that pushed through the lake shore. Damage from Crystal beach all the way to Fort Erie ⛈️🌧️💯 #onstorm #StormHour #lake_erie #4WarnWeather pic.twitter.com/yzt9aMs47h / Twitter" Denis Kreze on Twitter: "These had to be significant straight line winds that pushed through the lake shore. Damage from Crystal beach all the way to Fort Erie ⛈️🌧️💯 #onstorm #StormHour #lake_erie #4WarnWeather pic.twitter.com/yzt9aMs47h / Twitter" Denis Kreze on Twitter: "These had to be significant straight line winds that pushed through the lake shore. Damage from Crystal beach all the way to Fort Erie ⛈️🌧️💯 #onstorm #StormHour #lake_erie #4WarnWeather pic.twitter.com/yzt9aMs47h / Twitter" Denis Kreze on Twitter: "These had to be significant straight line winds that pushed through the lake shore. Damage from Crystal beach all the way to Fort Erie ⛈️🌧️💯 #onstorm #StormHour #lake_erie #4WarnWeather pic.twitter.com/yzt9aMs47h / Twitter" Denis Kreze on Twitter: "These had to be significant straight line winds that pushed through the lake shore. Damage from Crystal beach all the way to Fort Erie ⛈️🌧️💯 #onstorm #StormHour #lake_erie #4WarnWeather pic.twitter.com/yzt9aMs47h / Twitter"
— Denis Kreze (@fishinniagara) Denis Kreze on Twitter: "These had to be significant straight line winds that pushed through the lake shore. Damage from Crystal beach all the way to Fort Erie ⛈️🌧️💯 #onstorm #StormHour #lake_erie #4WarnWeather pic.twitter.com/yzt9aMs47h / Twitter"
"Oh boy" might be a bit overstated, but the rotation on this line had me worried for a moment. Just south of Tweed earlier today. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/PMki6UQhNN
“Oh boy” might be a bit overstated, but the rotation on this line had me worried for a moment. Just south of Tweed earlier today. Mark Robinson on Twitter: ""Oh boy" might be a bit overstated, but the rotation on this line had me worried for a moment. Just south of Tweed earlier today. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/PMki6UQhNN / Twitter" Mark Robinson on Twitter: ""Oh boy" might be a bit overstated, but the rotation on this line had me worried for a moment. Just south of Tweed earlier today. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/PMki6UQhNN / Twitter" Mark Robinson on Twitter: ""Oh boy" might be a bit overstated, but the rotation on this line had me worried for a moment. Just south of Tweed earlier today. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/PMki6UQhNN / Twitter"
— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) Mark Robinson on Twitter: ""Oh boy" might be a bit overstated, but the rotation on this line had me worried for a moment. Just south of Tweed earlier today. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/PMki6UQhNN / Twitter"
Just me or does this look like a tornado forming? #onstorm pic.twitter.com/nMwuH7DzJp
Just me or does this look like a tornado forming? Karen on Twitter: "Just me or does this look like a tornado forming? #onstorm pic.twitter.com/nMwuH7DzJp / Twitter" Karen on Twitter: "Just me or does this look like a tornado forming? #onstorm pic.twitter.com/nMwuH7DzJp / Twitter"
— Karen (@KarenfromKaren) Karen on Twitter: "Just me or does this look like a tornado forming? #onstorm pic.twitter.com/nMwuH7DzJp / Twitter"
@StormhunterTWN hubby captured this at 3:30pm heading south on 21, between 83 &81 - Centralia #onstorm Seemed to dissipate quickly pic.twitter.com/1aBznXVSqA
Cath Bossenberry on Twitter: "@StormhunterTWN hubby captured this at 3:30pm heading south on 21, between 83 &81 - Centralia #onstorm Seemed to dissipate quickly pic.twitter.com/1aBznXVSqA / Twitter" hubby captured this at 3:30pm heading south on 21, between 83 &81 - Centralia Cath Bossenberry on Twitter: "@StormhunterTWN hubby captured this at 3:30pm heading south on 21, between 83 &81 - Centralia #onstorm Seemed to dissipate quickly pic.twitter.com/1aBznXVSqA / Twitter" Seemed to dissipate quickly Cath Bossenberry on Twitter: "@StormhunterTWN hubby captured this at 3:30pm heading south on 21, between 83 &81 - Centralia #onstorm Seemed to dissipate quickly pic.twitter.com/1aBznXVSqA / Twitter"
— Cath Bossenberry (@BossenberryCath) Cath Bossenberry on Twitter: "@StormhunterTWN hubby captured this at 3:30pm heading south on 21, between 83 &81 - Centralia #onstorm Seemed to dissipate quickly pic.twitter.com/1aBznXVSqA / Twitter"
onstorm #onwx east of Palmerston On 2:30pm pic.twitter.com/nKcMGZZxO0
Kirk MacDonald on Twitter: "#onstorm #onwx east of Palmerston On 2:30pm pic.twitter.com/nKcMGZZxO0 / Twitter" Kirk MacDonald on Twitter: "#onstorm #onwx east of Palmerston On 2:30pm pic.twitter.com/nKcMGZZxO0 / Twitter" east of Palmerston On 2:30pm Kirk MacDonald on Twitter: "#onstorm #onwx east of Palmerston On 2:30pm pic.twitter.com/nKcMGZZxO0 / Twitter"
— Kirk MacDonald (@KirkMacDonald5) Kirk MacDonald on Twitter: "#onstorm #onwx east of Palmerston On 2:30pm pic.twitter.com/nKcMGZZxO0 / Twitter"
onstorm #Ottawa Tornado warning!!! I caught a meso spinning pic.twitter.com/AgazN5f6gI
GamezCapital on Twitter: "#onstorm #Ottawa Tornado warning!!! I caught a meso spinning pic.twitter.com/AgazN5f6gI / Twitter" GamezCapital on Twitter: "#onstorm #Ottawa Tornado warning!!! I caught a meso spinning pic.twitter.com/AgazN5f6gI / Twitter" Tornado warning!!! I caught a meso spinning GamezCapital on Twitter: "#onstorm #Ottawa Tornado warning!!! I caught a meso spinning pic.twitter.com/AgazN5f6gI / Twitter"
— GamezCapital (@cyclone_kid3) GamezCapital on Twitter: "#onstorm #Ottawa Tornado warning!!! I caught a meso spinning pic.twitter.com/AgazN5f6gI / Twitter"
Lots of action in ottawa today! This is storm #3 and I can start to hear another develop. #Ottawa #onstorm pic.twitter.com/BIVGWIu8uK
Lots of action in ottawa today! This is storm #3 and I can start to hear another develop. Evan Finch on Twitter: "Lots of action in ottawa today! This is storm #3 and I can start to hear another develop. #Ottawa #onstorm pic.twitter.com/BIVGWIu8uK / Twitter" Evan Finch on Twitter: "Lots of action in ottawa today! This is storm #3 and I can start to hear another develop. #Ottawa #onstorm pic.twitter.com/BIVGWIu8uK / Twitter" Evan Finch on Twitter: "Lots of action in ottawa today! This is storm #3 and I can start to hear another develop. #Ottawa #onstorm pic.twitter.com/BIVGWIu8uK / Twitter"
— Evan Finch (@evan_finch) Evan Finch on Twitter: "Lots of action in ottawa today! This is storm #3 and I can start to hear another develop. #Ottawa #onstorm pic.twitter.com/BIVGWIu8uK / Twitter"
WATCH: Tornado-warned storms bring hail and heavy rain to Ontario and Quebec
In tweed and the winds are ripping branches off the trees. Eeeep. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/YqpBo7TN2F
In tweed and the winds are ripping branches off the trees. Eeeep. Mark Robinson on Twitter: "In tweed and the winds are ripping branches off the trees. Eeeep. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/YqpBo7TN2F / Twitter" Mark Robinson on Twitter: "In tweed and the winds are ripping branches off the trees. Eeeep. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/YqpBo7TN2F / Twitter" Mark Robinson on Twitter: "In tweed and the winds are ripping branches off the trees. Eeeep. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/YqpBo7TN2F / Twitter"
— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) Mark Robinson on Twitter: "In tweed and the winds are ripping branches off the trees. Eeeep. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/YqpBo7TN2F / Twitter"
Came home to find some good size hail. 1 to 1 and a half inches. Colborne, Ontario #onstorm #onwx #shareyourweather @ECCCWeatherON @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/SnFt9ZdcUe
Came home to find some good size hail. 1 to 1 and a half inches.
Colborne, Ontario Chris Knox Photography on Twitter: "Came home to find some good size hail. 1 to 1 and a half inches. Colborne, Ontario #onstorm #onwx #shareyourweather @ECCCWeatherON @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/SnFt9ZdcUe / Twitter" Chris Knox Photography on Twitter: "Came home to find some good size hail. 1 to 1 and a half inches. Colborne, Ontario #onstorm #onwx #shareyourweather @ECCCWeatherON @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/SnFt9ZdcUe / Twitter" Chris Knox Photography on Twitter: "Came home to find some good size hail. 1 to 1 and a half inches. Colborne, Ontario #onstorm #onwx #shareyourweather @ECCCWeatherON @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/SnFt9ZdcUe / Twitter" Chris Knox Photography on Twitter: "Came home to find some good size hail. 1 to 1 and a half inches. Colborne, Ontario #onstorm #onwx #shareyourweather @ECCCWeatherON @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/SnFt9ZdcUe / Twitter" Chris Knox Photography on Twitter: "Came home to find some good size hail. 1 to 1 and a half inches. Colborne, Ontario #onstorm #onwx #shareyourweather @ECCCWeatherON @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/SnFt9ZdcUe / Twitter" Chris Knox Photography on Twitter: "Came home to find some good size hail. 1 to 1 and a half inches. Colborne, Ontario #onstorm #onwx #shareyourweather @ECCCWeatherON @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/SnFt9ZdcUe / Twitter"
— Chris Knox Photography (@ChrisKnoxPhotog) Chris Knox Photography on Twitter: "Came home to find some good size hail. 1 to 1 and a half inches. Colborne, Ontario #onstorm #onwx #shareyourweather @ECCCWeatherON @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/SnFt9ZdcUe / Twitter"
Here was the squall line earlier today as it rolled through the west end of Toronto - you can see it was mainly elevated with little surface interaction at the time, but it was spiking out a ton of lightning.#ONstorm pic.twitter.com/cKjB4MnBPo
Here was the squall line earlier today as it rolled through the west end of Toronto - you can see it was mainly elevated with little surface interaction at the time, but it was spiking out a ton of lightning.Tom Stef on Twitter: "Here was the squall line earlier today as it rolled through the west end of Toronto - you can see it was mainly elevated with little surface interaction at the time, but it was spiking out a ton of lightning.#ONstorm pic.twitter.com/cKjB4MnBPo / Twitter" Tom Stef on Twitter: "Here was the squall line earlier today as it rolled through the west end of Toronto - you can see it was mainly elevated with little surface interaction at the time, but it was spiking out a ton of lightning.#ONstorm pic.twitter.com/cKjB4MnBPo / Twitter"
— Tom Stef (@vaughanweather) Tom Stef on Twitter: "Here was the squall line earlier today as it rolled through the west end of Toronto - you can see it was mainly elevated with little surface interaction at the time, but it was spiking out a ton of lightning.#ONstorm pic.twitter.com/cKjB4MnBPo / Twitter"
Core of a cell in Ottawa. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/C0EM1hN2kU
Core of a cell in Ottawa. Zachery Addo on Twitter: "Core of a cell in Ottawa. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/C0EM1hN2kU / Twitter" Zachery Addo on Twitter: "Core of a cell in Ottawa. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/C0EM1hN2kU / Twitter"
— Zachery Addo (@ZacheryAddo) Zachery Addo on Twitter: "Core of a cell in Ottawa. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/C0EM1hN2kU / Twitter"
Quick timelapse of the storm as it rolled toward Carp and into Kanata North. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/19sKK4SxmI
Quick timelapse of the storm as it rolled toward Carp and into Kanata North. Matt Day on Twitter: "Quick timelapse of the storm as it rolled toward Carp and into Kanata North. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/19sKK4SxmI / Twitter" Matt Day on Twitter: "Quick timelapse of the storm as it rolled toward Carp and into Kanata North. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/19sKK4SxmI / Twitter"
— Matt Day (@mattdaymedia) Matt Day on Twitter: "Quick timelapse of the storm as it rolled toward Carp and into Kanata North. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/19sKK4SxmI / Twitter"
Thumbnail image of a shelf cloud over Vaudreuil-Dorian, Que. on June 26, 2023 courtesy of Marilyn M./Submitted.