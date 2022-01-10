Potent squalls threaten 20+ cm of snow, as coldest air in years floods Ontario

Snow squall warnings are in effect across Ontario's traditional snow belt region, with bands of lake-effect snow and localized whiteouts persisting through the day on Monday. Snowfall totals may exceed 20-30 cm in some locations, with the threat for treacherous travel amid the heavier bands. A brief burst of heavy snow is also possible across the Greater Toronto Area later Monday afternoon, which could impact travel at times. A widespread guarantee however, will be the plummeting temperatures, with Arctic air on the move, finally reaching the eastern side of the country. Daytime highs will plunge into the minus double digits, coming close to hitting the -20s for some with the wind chill. More on this wintry double whammy, below.

THIS WEEK: DANGEROUS SNOW SQUALLS PERSIST INTO TUESDAY, COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON ARRIVE

A sharp cold front is bringing in frigid Arctic air to Ontario, with dangerous snow squalls over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay set to persist into Tuesday morning. Conditions deteriorated quickly late Sunday, and localized whiteouts will continue to bring some treacherous travel on major routes and highways.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the snow squall warning. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

The hardest-hit areas will be in and around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, with snowfall rates of 15-20+ cm over 12 hours possible. Northwesterly winds are also set to gust between 60-70 km/h along the lake shores Monday.

Some of these snow bands may meander into parts of the Golden Horseshoe at times, with bursts of heavy snow likely later Monday afternoon.

COLDEST AIR IN YEARS SPANS THE SOUTH

Some of the coldest weather of the season floods into southern Ontario to start this week, particularly Monday overnight into Tuesday morning.

Overnight lows are set to approach -20°C, dipping well into the -20s for areas north of the GTA. This would be the first -20°C temperature in almost two years for the city of Toronto.

High temperatures will only be near the -20s on Tuesday for Ottawa, with overnight lows reaching the -30s outside of urban areas.

"However, this will be a quick shot of frigid weather as temperatures will quickly rebound back to near or above seasonal — above freezing for southern Ontario — Wednesday and Thursday," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

That's as winds shift directions out of the southwest, really helping to warm things up and break apart the snow squall activity.

There's the potential for more consistent winter weather for the third week of January, but a rather mild pattern is expected to return before the end of January once again.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather conditions in Ontario.