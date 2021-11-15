A potent snowstorm is set to blanket the central Prairies this week

A developing winter storm will bring the season’s first significant snowfall to parts of the central Prairies over the next couple of days. The system is on track to drop a blanket of 10-20+ cm of snow across a large swath of the region from central Alberta through northern Ontario. This could turn out to be Edmonton’s largest snowfall in several years, quite the feat for the first storm of the season. More on the timing and details, below.

THIS WEEK: A POTENT WINTER STORM TREKS ACROSS THE CENTRAL PRAIRIES

The same low-pressure system that’s brought prolific rainfall to British Columbia over the past couple of days will push into Alberta through the day Monday, setting the stage for the widespread accumulating snowfall on track to coat much of the central Prairies this week.

PRmonday

Snowfall will begin on Monday morning in Alberta for communities along the foothills and reach the central part of the province by the afternoon, including Edmonton, bringing the city its first snowfall of the season.

PRtuesday

The snow will then push into Saskatchewan late Tuesday afternoon before reaching Manitoba and northern Ontario in the evening and overnight hours.

PRsnow

A bevy of winter weather alerts are in effect ahead of the storm, with snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings following along and north of the Yellowhead through Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Many communities on the central Prairies will see 10-20 cm of snow. Locally higher accumulations are possible, especially in central Saskatchewan north of Prince Albert, where 20-30 cm of snow could fall by the end of the storm.

Lighter accumulations are likely on the southern edge of the system, with Calgary and Regina potentially in for a dusting of less than 5 cm of snow.

PRWindTuesday

Wind gusts of 60-80+ km/h will be common behind the system as it moves off to the east. Wind warnings are in place for parts of southern Alberta, where downsloping winds could lead to localized gusts of 100 km/h or higher.

Blustery winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan, which will make travel difficult and dangerous at times.

Conditions will begin to improve in Alberta by Wednesday morning, and in Saskatchewan and Manitoba by Thursday morning, then Thursday night in northwestern Ontario.

Beyond the system, colder-than-seasonal temperatures will dominate the region for the middle and latter half of the week.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on this Prairies snowstorm.