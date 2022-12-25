These potent photos captured a tumultuous year in Ottawa news

(Francis Ferland/Radio-Canada - image credit)
(Francis Ferland/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Whether it was the quiet aftermath of Ottawa's deadliest workplace incident in decades or demonstrators' noisy occupation of the city's downtown core, photos snapped by CBC and other media in 2022 helped bring those stories to into focus.

The year got off a sombre start with the Jan. 13 explosion at Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter in south Ottawa. Five employees were killed at the tanker manufacturer's site, while a sixth died in hospital the next day.

After the fire was put out, the focus shifted to off-site investigations into what caused the explosion. Mementos like the below Eastway Tank cap lingered at 1995 Merivale Rd. for months to remind people of the human cost of the tragedy.

Francis Ferland/Radio-Canada
Francis Ferland/Radio-Canada
Guy Quenneville/CBC
Guy Quenneville/CBC

Two weeks later, as demonstrators began pouring into Ottawa for the Freedom Convoy protest, photos like the one below, showing a woman posing in front of trucks gridlocking the street facing Parliament Hill, came to dominate headlines.

Patrick Doyle/Reuters
Patrick Doyle/Reuters

The protest, which became an occupation, stretched on into mid-February, which is when this signature image was captured.

CBC / Radio-Canada
CBC / Radio-Canada

Gas cannisters circulating freely among protesters, without intervention by police officers, became a focal point of frustration for residents.

Jean-Francois Benoit/CBC
Jean-Francois Benoit/CBC

Some residents took matters into their own hands by blocking protesters' access to the downtown core from Billings Bridge.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The occupation came to an end on Feb. 19, when the last clusters of demonstrators were pushed out of the "red zone" by a phalanx of police officers recruited from agencies across the country.

Evan Mitsui/CBC
Evan Mitsui/CBC

In the spring, CBC spoke to residents in Ottawa Community Housing about their living conditions and concerns.

Jean Delisle/CBC
Jean Delisle/CBC

Andrea Terry, who has lived in her unit for 23 years, said she'd been waiting more than four years for repairs to her kitchen despite repeated requests for maintenance.

Jean Delisle/CBC
Jean Delisle/CBC

Spring brought more damage to Merivale Road — and many other parts of Ottawa and Ontario — in the form of the destructive derecho storm.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Daniel Hunton, a member of the LGBTQ community in Petawawa, Ont., posed for this photo accompanying a story talking about his difficulties finding local wedding vendors who are LGBTQ-friendly.

Trevor Pritchard/CBC
Trevor Pritchard/CBC

A month-long inquest, focused on the factors behind the 2015 murders of three women by the same man in Renfrew County, took place in Pembroke, Ont., in June. On the final day of the inquest, jurors made dozens of recommendations to the Ontario and federal governments on how to prevent future outbursts of intimate partner violence.

Jean Deslisle/CBC
Jean Deslisle/CBC

That same day, the Ottawa Police Service announced that, on the night before, a man had slain a mother and daughter, Anne-Marie and Jasmine Ready, at their Ottawa home before being fatally shot by police.

Two months later, the women's family, including surviving daughter Catherine, allowed CBC reporter Avanthika Anand and videographer Jean Delisle into their home for a soul-bearing interview about the attack.

Michel Aspirot/CBC
Michel Aspirot/CBC

A dispute between the owner of a downtown Ottawa church and members of a group with ties to the Freedom Convoy came to a boil in late August, with police forced to ramp up its presence in response to complaints from neighbours.

Here, one of the group's leaders points a Super Soaker at photographers documenting the scene.

Alexander Behne/CBC
Alexander Behne/CBC

The next month brought news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, almost instantly resulting in a changing of the outdoor display at Ottawa's National Arts Centre.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canada's second-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was observed in Ottawa later that month, reminding Canadians of the thousands of students who never made it home from residential schools.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

2022 brought many stories of small landlords' struggles in Ontario amid a backlog of files for the body that handles disputes between tenants and landlords.

Elsie Kalu was among those who shared their stories. She said she couldn't move into her townhome because a tenant of hers refused to leave.

Francis Ferland/CBC
Francis Ferland/CBC

October was election season in Ottawa and hundreds of other municipalities in Ontario. With long-serving Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson bowing out, a fierce race to become Ottawa's next leader unfolded between then-councillor Catherine McKenney and former broadcaster Mark Sutcliffe.

Felix Desroches/CBC
Felix Desroches/CBC

Sutcliffe won out, leading to McKenney's Oct. 24 concession speech.

Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Peter Sloly had resigned as Ottawa's police chief in February as his force faced widespread criticism for its handling of the Freedom Convoy occupation.

Ten months later, Sloly gave his highly anticipated testimony during a lengthy inquiry into the federal government's invocation of emergency powers to quell the protest.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The story of 22-month-old Amelia Griffith-Thomas captivated many in November. Unlike so many children struggling with one of the three illnesses of the "tripledemic" — influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 — Griffith-Thomas had the common cold. But she remained in hospital for a month due to complications.

Jean Delisle/CBC
Jean Delisle/CBC

The story behind a familiar downtown Ottawa building — the shuttered former embassy of Syria — was brought to life through the character of caretaker Issa Khoury, whose fistful of keys symbolized a former institution gone dark.

Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada
Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada

By year's end, the death of Sommer Boudreau in Deep River, Ont., and the arrest of a man in her death brought renewed focus to what the neighouring county called an epidemic of violence against women.

Here, just a week before Christmas, people huddle in the cande-lit cold in remembrance of Boudreau outside the Deep River library.

Michel Aspirot/CBC
Michel Aspirot/CBC

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over