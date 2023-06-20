Potato salad is a perfect summer side and even better when made with crisp, garlicky pickles

Grilling season means quick, delicious, little-mess dinners, which is part of the reason summer is such a nice time to enjoy at-home cooking. A question I hear frequently is, “What sides should I serve?”

A summery side perfect for grilled meats is potato salad. There are more versions of potato salad than about any other salad, but this week’s recipe is adapted from my sister-in-law, Cheryl’s, recipe. She makes it about anytime we visit in the summer. My husband and I rave about it every time.

I’m adjusting the recipe a little because Cheryl makes her own pickles. Maybe someday I’ll learn from her how to do that, but until then, Claussen pickles are fabulously garlicky and crisp. Use your favorite pickles.

Big batch salads are a great time saver in the summer time. It seems longer days don’t even make up for all the “to dos” outside – watering the flowers, weeding the gardens and keeping things tidy on the patio take up a lot of time, and at some point, it’s nice to just sit on the patio.

This spring has been delightful for eating meals outside. For a summery meal, grill some juicy burgers, enjoy Cheryl’s Potato Salad, cut up some hunks of watermelon and pour yourself your favorite beverage.