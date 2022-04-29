Potato Market Trends 2022 | Industry Revenue Will Reach 10.557 Billion USD in 2025 | Business Statistics, Research Methodology, Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Competitive Landscape | Industry Research Biz

Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Potato Market” 2022 report presents an exclusive analysis of market size, revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, price. The report offers elaborative data of leading market players analysis and key factors that will affect the industry growth. The report provides insights into industry revenue returns, growth patterns, competitive market status, and development opportunities. The Potato market report encompasses research methodologies, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, product scope, CAGR status. The report offers a quantitative analysis of key countries according to their revenue share and latest technological advancements in each region.

About Potato Market:
The Potato market revenue was 8688 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 10557 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2020-2025. Potato is a major food crop. Potatoes are used for a variety of purposes, not only as vegetables for home cooking.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Potato industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Potato. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the industry chain and marketing chain and describes the leading companies.

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

- In Chapter 2.3 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Potato in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.
- Chapter 2.5 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
- In addition, chapters 6-10 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Global Potato market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value), and each manufacturer including:

  • Greenyard NV (Pinguin NV)

  • Marvel Packers

  • Ningxia Yujing Food Co. Ltd.

  • Alexia Foods

  • Farm Frites

  • 11er Nahrungsmittel GmbH

  • Himalya International Ltd.

  • Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Aviko NV)

  • Meade Potato Company

  • American Lorain

  • Procesadora Andina de Papa S.R.L. (Pa&Pa)

  • Pohjolan Peruna Oy

  • Albert Bartlett and Sons

  • J.R. Simplot Company

  • ASTRA Food Processing Plant Company

  • Agristo NV

  • The Kraft Heinz Company

  • Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA

  • Manohar International Private Limited

  • Al-Salam Cooling Co.

  • Bart’s Potatoo Industry

  • Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG

  • McCain Foods

  • Lamb-Weston (TaiMei Potato Industry Limited)

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

In Chapter 3, on the basis of types, the Potato market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

  • Frozen Potato

  • Fresh Potato

In Chapter 4, on the basis of applications, the Potato market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

  • French Fries

  • Hash Brown

  • Shapes

  • Mashed

  • Sweet Potatoes/Yam

  • Battered/Cooked

  • Twice Baked

  • Topped/Stuffed

  • Others

Global Potato Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Potato market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: Under this section, the study covers developments based on the moves adopted by players. This includes new product development and launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to strengthen the position in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity utilization, gross margin, production and consumption, demand and supply, import/export, along with market share and CAGR. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive analysis of these factors, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Potato Market report studies and analyse from the view of different analytical tools including Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market. Through these models, the data is accurately studied and assessed for the key industry players and their scope in the market by means.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5-10:

  • North America (Covered in Chapter 6)

  • Europe (Covered in Chapter 7)

  • Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8)

  • Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9)

  • South America (Covered in Chapter 10)

Key Points Covered in Potato Market Report:

  • Define, describe and forecast Potato product market by type, application, end-user, and region.

  • Provide enterprise external environment analysis and PEST analysis.

  • Provide strategies for a company to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

  • Provide market dynamic analysis, including market driving factors, market development constraints.

  • Provide market entry strategy analysis for new players or players who are ready to enter the market, including market segment definition, client analysis, distribution model, product messaging and positioning, and price strategy analysis.

  • Keep up with international market trends and provide analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on major regions of the world.

  • Analyze the market opportunities of stakeholders and provide market leaders with details of the competitive landscape.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

  • Potato Market classifies the problem areas in your business prospects.

  • Potato Market trends understand the wants of current customers.

  • Potato Market report categorizes new business opportunities and moving market trends.

  • Potato notice potential customers and their needs, which can be incorporated into your services.

  • Potato set achievable targets for commercial growth, sales, and latest product developments.

  • Potato Market share makes knowledgeable market decisions about your services and develops effective strategies.

  • Potato Market lower business risks, price, revenue, gross margin, cost structure and future growth, rate, the current position of key vendors by their size.

  • Potato about the future, accepting the most reliable investment centers, evaluating potential business partners.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Potato market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points From Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Study Scope
1.3 Key Market Segments
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

2 Industry Insights
2.1 Industry Ecosystem Analysis
2.1.1 Industry Chain Analysis
2.1.2 Distribution Channel Analysis
2.2 Market Trend Analysis
2.2.1 Growth Drivers
2.2.2 Industry Constraints and Challenges
2.3 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
2.3.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19
2.3.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
2.3.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario
2.4 Industry Innovation Prospect Analysis
2.5 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3 Global Potato Market, By Product Type
3.1 Global Potato Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Potato Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Potato Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Potato Price by Types (2015-2020)
3.2 Key Trends by Types

4 Global Potato Market, By Applications
4.1 Global Potato Consumption, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Potato Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Potato Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
11 Competition Landscape and Company Profiles
11.1 Company Profile 1
11.1.1 Company Profile 1 Basic Information
11.1.2 Company Profile 1 Product Profiles, Application and Specification
11.1.3 Company Profile 1 Potato Market Performance (2015-2020)

11.2 Company Profile 2
11.2.1 Company Profile 2 Basic Information
11.2.2 Company Profile 2 Product Profiles, Application and Specification
11.2.3 Company Profile 2 Potato Market Performance (2015-2020)

11.3 Company Profile 3
11.3.1 Company Profile 3 Basic Information
11.3.2 Company Profile 3 Product Profiles, Application and Specification
11.3.3 Company Profile 3 Potato Market Performance (2015-2020)
12 Global Potato Market Forecast, By Type and Applications
13 Global Potato Market Forecast, By Regions
14 Appendix
