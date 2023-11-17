Potato Flakes Create The Perfect Crunch For Any Breaded Meat

Bowl of potato flakes - Michelle Lee Photography/Getty Images

Breaded meat without the bread might sound like an oxymoron, but it's actually the perfect fix for a lot of people -- especially those with celiac disease and gluten intolerance who are tired of paying a premium for gluten-free bread products. (Just be sure to double check the packaging to ensure there are no hidden gluten-containing ingredients, of course.) From pork chops to fried chicken, coating your meat in potato flakes is an ingenious way to get a beautiful golden exterior and a superior crunch without using traditional breadcrumbs. And unlike store-bought crumbs that often come pre-seasoned, you'll have complete control over the flavors that you want to add to potato flakes.

Not sure if you're ready to take the plunge and give up breadcrumbs for a potato flake crust? Consider trying out a mix of the two the first time -- just blend both together at a one-to-one ratio. Or you could always coat half your meat in breadcrumbs and the other half in potato flakes for a side-by-side comparison.

How To Bread With Potato Flakes

Chicken cutlet in egg wash - MicrostockStudio/Shutterstock

Just like with bread crumbs, you're going to need to dip your meat (or veggies, if you prefer!) into a liquid that will help the potato flakes stick to the flesh. Otherwise, they will slide right off just like breadcrumbs would. Egg washes are pretty standard but you can also use milk, mustard, and the like.

When it comes to seasoning, you'll want to do so before dredging your meat in the potato flakes. Just add whatever combination of salt, pepper, herbs, and spices directly to the flakes and give it a good stir or shake. And don't be afraid to go all out, customizing your seasoning for whatever you are making -- from Italian herbs to Mexican chiles to that secret Southern fried chicken spice blend that's been handed down from generation to generation. The potato flakes will act as a fantastic medium for any combination that you already use in breadcrumbs.

What Type Of Meat Should You Bread With Potato Flakes?

Fried chicken strips - GSDesign/Shutterstock

Honestly, any type of meat that tastes good with breadcrumbs is perfect for breading with potato flakes. Give it a try with everything from country-fried steak to fried fish fillets, breaded shrimp to chicken patties, veal cutlets to crab cakes, and of course mainstays like pork chops and fried chicken. Whichever meat you choose, you'll be pleasantly surprised by how well those starchy flakes improve it with an amazing crunch.

But don't stop there! Try out potato flakes on breaded vegetables too -- just substitute the panko breading with potato flakes for a delicious, crispy side of veggies straight from the air fryer. Or give eggplant patties a coating of Italian seasoned potato flakes for spectacularly crispy eggplant parmesan. Fried pickles and zucchini are other great options too.

And don't forget cheese -- potato flakes can make an excellent breading for mozzarella sticks as well. Additionally, use potato flakes in place of breading a bleu cheese crown on top of your steak. The options are almost limitless. You'll definitely be glad you made the switch.

