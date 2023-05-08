Potable Scanner Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.31 Billion at a 5.1% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Growing Demand for Compact Inspection Solutions Drives the Potable Scanner Market

Tokyo, Japan, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Portable Scanner Market Report by Type, Technology, End-User – Forecast to 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 2.31 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 5.1% during the assessment timeframe.

Potable Scanner Market Overview:

A portable scanner allows users to scan documents and carry digital copies conveniently. With these lightweight, portable devices, users can digitize documents and images on the go and send files to their smartphones instantly. These innovative products are usually battery-powered and have remarkable capabilities. There are a variety of models, each with unique features and benefits, available on the market, online or offline (brick & mortar) stores.

Rapidly growing manufacturing sectors worldwide accelerate the use of potable scanners exponentially. Also, vast investments in additive manufacturing and CNC technology positively influence market growth. Vast developments in contact image sensors (CIS) medical treatment & care products with potable scanner systems drive the market growth.

The rapid growth in metrology and reverse engineering space, where quality and precision are prime factors, drives the demand for potable scanners. Also, the emergence of metrology-grade portable 3D scanners supports market growth. Growing uses of potable scanners in major industries such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace, plastics, and electronics have dramatically changed market dynamics.

Key Players

Key players involved in the potable scanner market are-

Zebra Technologies (US),

Fujitsu Limited (Japan),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Datalogics S.P.A (Italy),

Hewlett-Packard (US),

SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan),

Opticon (Australia),

Metrologic Instruments (US),

Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan),

Epson America Inc. (US),

TouchStar Technologies (UK),

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 2.31 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Advanced IT infrastructure and rising need for portable scanners in the healthcare industry. Key Market Drivers The emergence of cost-effective laser technology

Industry Trends

The vast demand for potable technology in many industries supports the market to grow continually over the next few years. Almost all industries require potable scanners to capture accurate machine parts that sometimes are complex to produce. Rapid advances in potable scanner technology and rising R&D funding from public-private sectors positively impact market growth.

Rising commercial demand for potable scanners, rapid advances in production technology and emerging needs for smaller factory footprints boost potable scanner market revenues. Increasing demand for potable scanners from aerospace & defense, agriculture, automotive, construction, firearms, and electronics fosters market growth. Conversely, the lack of expertise is a major headwind for the potable scanner market growth.

Also, complexities in material selection and inappropriate settings are major factors impeding market growth. Nevertheless, the rising usage of potable printed models to improve surgical services would support the market growth throughout the assessment period.

The onset of COVID-19 affected the potable scanner market briefly. However, the market remained reassuringly dynamic and constantly changing compared to the pre-pandemic era. Responding to market changes became more important than ever in post-pandemic periods. The pandemic-driven lockdown challenges fostered many potable scanner market trends, including the vast adoption of additive manufacturing and CMM technology.

Segments

The portable scanner market report is segmented into types, technologies, end-users, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into stationary, non-rugged barcode, automatic scanners, and others. The technology segment is sub-segmented into 2D imagers, linear imager laser scanners, and others.

The end-user segment is sub-segmented into transportation & logistics, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and others. The region segment is bifurcated into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.



Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global portable scanner market. Rising R&D investments in potable scanners by notable industry players, such as Honeywell, Zebra Technologies, and Hewlett-Packard, drive the potable scanner market growth. Besides, augmenting demand for potable scanners across the end-user verticals accelerates the region's market share.

Also, the rapidly growing medical device industry in this region boosts the potable scanner market size. Moreover, vast advances in potable scanning technologies and manufacturing techniques, alongside the rapidly growing manufacturing sector, substantiate the potable scanner market revenues. The high demand for potable scanners from flourishing transportation & logistics, and industrial manufacturing sectors in this region push the market developments.

The portable scanner market in Europe will likely witness immense growth during the assessment period. Market players in this region are working on expanding their global footprints and increasing the awareness of their products. Rapid industrial upgrades are another market driver, allowing the potable scanner market to grow stronger. Furthermore, the growing demand for more cost-effective portable scanners and the rise of healthcare services in these regions offer more growth opportunities.

Competitive Analysis

The portable scanner market appears highly competitive due to the presence of several well-established players. Industry players adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and new technologies/product launches to gain a larger competitive share.

Leading market players strive to develop innovative potable digitized scanners suitable for inspection solutions. They also make heavy R&D investments in developing automated portable scanning & inspection solutions designed to meet the requirements of industrial environments. Industry players also invest in expanding their global footprints.

For instance, recently, on Feb. 02, 2023, Creaform (Canada), a leading developer of handheld portable scanners for metrology & reverse engineering, launched the HandySCAN Black Elite Limited, a new version of its HandySCAN line. The accuracy of this new device is based on ISO 17025 accredited for calibration and on VDI/VDE part 3 standard.

The HandySCAN Black Elite Limited offers an accuracy of 5 ten thousandths of an inch (0.012 mm) in measuring smaller parts of around 5 cm (2 inches) and as big as 4 meters (13 ft). Besides, the measuring unit uses smart resolution to get the finest details and high curvature.

The portable scanner market in Japan is a well-established market with a wide range of products available for customers. Portable scanners have become increasingly popular in Japan, as they provide a convenient and efficient way to digitize documents, photos, and other materials.

