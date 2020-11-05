Pot producer Canopy launches CBD-infused beverage line in Canada

(Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp <WEED.TO> on Thursday launched its first cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage line in Canada, banking on continued demand for cannabis drinks which have gained popularity during coronavirus-related lockdowns.

A non-psychoactive compound derived mainly from the hemp plant, CBD is being researched for various medical applications and has found increased use as a relaxative.

Canopy said its "Quatreau" line of sparkling waters comes in two variants — one with only CBD and another with a limited amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabinoid which causes a high.

A study https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cannabis-beverages-market by analytics firm Grand View Research in January estimated the global cannabis beverage market could reach over $2.8 billion by 2025.

The pot producer, backed by Corona beer-maker Constellation Brands Inc <STZ.N>, launched its THC-based drinks in Canada earlier this year and told Reuters it had sold 2 million cans so far.

Canopy in October announced plans to launch its THC beverages in the United States next summer. The company claims to control over 70% of the THC beverage market share in Canada.

Its chief executive David Klein, a Constellation veteran, told investors in August Canopy expected to double its drinks output for that month after having already doubled it the previous month.





