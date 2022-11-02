Make a pot of comforting Lentil Minestrone using leftovers and little preparation time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links.

If the thought of making a pot of comforting homemade soup conjures up the image of a long day spent in the kitchen, you might be surprised to find out that you can toss together a from-scratch pot of soup in less than an hour. Once you get the soup started and throw everything into the pot you can go about your other activities until it’s ready.

A soup, by itself or with a sandwich or small salad, makes a great supper, and it can get you off the dinner hook in a hurry and without a lot of effort. Nor do you have to be an expert cook to make great soup. Another bonus is that it can be made in advance. Most soups improve with a few days’ aging.

The secret to easily and quickly producing a good rich soup is to rely on foods in your refrigerator and pantry — leftover cut-up cooked chicken, beef or turkey; canned beans and lentils; noodles, rice, vegetables and herbs. I store Parmesan cheese rinds in a plastic zipper bag in the refrigerator so I can drop them into soups and sauces to add a distinct umami flavor. With homemade or store-bought vegetable or chicken broth on hand, the sky is the limit.

Inspired by Jacques Pepin’s “Fridge Soup”, I take pride in clearing my refrigerator and at the same time providing a family meal. If you don’t have an ingredient specified in a recipe, substitute another. As Pepin says, “This soup recipe can never be the same. It all depends on leftovers, so it is the spirit of the recipe which counts.”

I always make a large batch of soup and freeze some to enjoy on a day I don’t want to cook.

Top with a dollop of pesto and Parmesan shavings to add a note of freshness. You can be creative with your combinations of vegetables and seasonings, but to get the proper result follow a few basic techniques.

Figure on this approximate recipe: 1 medium onion or leek (maybe a garlic clove), 2 pounds of vegetables, 4 cups broth and optional 1 cup of milk or half and half. Use your imagination. Experiment with flavor variations and combinations.

You can puree part of the vegetable mixture in a blender and return it to the soup pot with the un-pureed soup for a textural variation.

Equipment to make Green Lentil Minestrone

This recipe is adapted from “One Pan, One Meal” by Elena Silcock, Hamlyn/Octupus Publishing. ($19.99).

A refreshing 2019 The Prisoner Chardonnay ($39.99) is bright and lively with aromas of vanilla, crème brûlée and baked apple. Full-bodied and rich, this wine integrates flavors of pineapple and toasted oak for a smooth finish. Sipping a chilled glass with the soup makes the minestrone seem equally lively.

Silcock advises, “Skip the pancetta if you want to make it veggie, and swap out the spring greens for whatever greens you like: Asparagus, spinach, chard or broccoli are all great in this.”