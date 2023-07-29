Postseason football ban brought Ridge View ‘to our lowest.’ How Blazers will bounce back

Ridge View’s 2022 football season came to an abrupt end without a loss on the field.

On Friday, the Blazers were ready to put last year’s disappointment behind them as the first day of high school football practice started around the state.

“It was unfortunate, especially for our seniors that they didn’t have a chance to compete in the playoffs,” senior linebacker Myles Brown said. “We took it personal. We think we deserved the opportunity to play against the other teams and can compete with them during the playoffs.

“We have an opportunity this year to be better than last year and go out and win it.”

The Blazers were barred from the postseason last year after the South Carolina High School League’s appellate panel voted to uphold previous decisions issuing sanctions against the football program. Those penalties — levied after an investigation said it found the team played games with three ineligible players — included forfeiting eight victories and paying a fine of $500.

It was revealed in testimony that input from Blythewood High School leadership prompted the district investigation. Blythewood is also in the Richland 2 school district, and one of Ridge View’s main rivals in athletics. The schools will open the season against each other on Aug. 18.

The Blazers were ranked as high as No. 6 in the Class 4A poll and had an 8-2 overall record, finishing second in Region 5-4A behind AC Flora, before being penalized.

“That’s life,” Ridge View coach Derek Howard said. “Things don’t always go like (you want). We teach them each and every day how to deal with adversity. There are very few teams that finish their season on a high note. There are five state champions, and everyone else will finish up with some kind of loss or some disappointment.

“We finished on a low note. We teach our kids how to learn from those kinds of experiences and how to get better.”

Howard said he tried to move on quickly from the sanctions. Former Gamecocks quarterback Syvelle Newton spoke to the Blazers shortly after the penalties were levied.

Newton’s senior season at Marlboro County was cut short in 2012. Marlboro County and Northwestern were banned from the postseason that year after a fight broke out between the two teams in the regular season.

Some of Howard’s players said it took a little longer to shake off the quick ending to last season.

“It hurt,” senior offensive lineman Jay Barchue said. “It brought us to our lowest .... But we can’t stay sad forever. We have to go and prove ourselves.”

Now, the Blazers are focused on moving forward. They have several key players to replace, especially on offense with the graduation of senior receivers Zion Agnew, Chris Lawson and Adonis McDaniel. All three players signed to play college football.

Howard likes his young receivers group, which includes sophomores Jordan Gidron and Carter Coleman. Breylon Boyd, who played behind Donald Tomlin last year, is back at quarterback. Freshman Tre Howard also should see some time at quarterback.

Quarterback Breylon Boyd tosses Tre Howard a ball while running drills during the first day of practice at Ridge View High School in Columbia on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Barchue and Kyrie Squire will help anchor the offensive line while Brown and David Matthews are two of the top returners on defense.

“I like the fact these kids want to be coached,” Howard said. “They have a lot to prove and they are coming out each day and giving ourselves max effort, not afraid to try. .... This group is close and we are as close as we ever have been. The kids trust the process.

“We have no issues. Our numbers are as big as they have ever been before. The excitement is just as big as you will see from any Ridge View team in the past.”

Ridge View’s 2023 schedule

Aug. 18: at Blythewood

Aug. 25: at Sumter

Sept. 1: vs. Lower Richland

Sept 8: vs. Spring Valley

Sept. 15 at Dreher

Sept. 29: at Lugoff-Elgin

Oct. 6: vs. Irmo

Oct. 13: vs. Westwood

Oct. 20: at Richland Northeast

Oct. 27: vs. AC Flora

Players runs drills during the first day of practice at Ridge View High School in Columbia on Friday, July 28, 2023.