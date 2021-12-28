Postponements mount as Covid disrupts midweek football action

The number of matches postponed on Wednesday due to Covid-19 has risen to a dozen with Hartlepool’s home game against Tranmere the latest to be called off.

Eighteen games remain on, with two of them in the Premier League.

Leaders Manchester City are due to visit Brentford, while third-placed Chelsea are at home to Brighton.

❌ Our scheduled game against Hartlepool United has been postponed. We have informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the squad. #TRFC #SWA — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) December 28, 2021

Sky Bet Championship fixtures at Birmingham, Reading and Swansea have been postponed, while League One games at Burton and Charlton have also gone.

League Two has been hit particularly hard with only four of the planned 11 fixtures remaining.

Tranmere’s visit to Pools became the seventh game in the division to be postponed on Tuesday, with Rovers unable to fulfil the fixture.

“The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil all fixtures,” read a Tranmere statement.

“However, taking into account the injuries and positive Covid-19 cases with the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

“In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

“In addition it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.”