Postmaster General to testify, 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing, California wildfires: 5 things to know Friday

Postmaster General will testify before Senate about USPS delays

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday, amid increasing scrutiny of changes at the agency that Democrats worry may hinder the elections in November. The USPS has been criticized recently for operational changes and cuts to service that lawmakers say cast doubt on its ability to handle a surge of mail-in ballots. At Friday's hearing, committee members say they plan to press for answers to address concerns about those service delays. On Monday, DeJoy and Chairman of the Postal Board of Governors Robert Duncan are scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee, where they're likely to face pointed questions about cuts and service changes at the agency.

'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo faces sentencing for murder, kidnapping

"Golden State Killer" Joseph DeAngelo is expected to be sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. As part of a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty, DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 counts of murder and 13 counts of kidnapping with robbery. That agreement also included that he admit to multiple uncharged crimes, many of which were related to the sexual assaults. Prosecutors could not charge those crimes because the statute of limitations had run out. The 74-year-old man and former police officer eluded police for nearly four decades before his arrest in 2018.

Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli to be sentenced in college admissions scandal

A judge on Friday will decide the fates of "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who have both been caught up in a widespread college admissions scandal. Federal prosecutors are urging the judge to accept plea deals that call for Loughlin to serve two months in prison and Giannulli to serve five months. Under the plea deal, Giannulli has also agreed to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service. Loughlin would pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. The celebrity couple was arrested last year on charges that they paid half a million dollars in bribes to get their daughters into college as crew recruits, even though neither girl was a rower.

Excessive heat continues in California as wildfires blister across the state

As wildfires blaze across the state of California amid a scorching heat wave, thousands of people are under evacuation orders in regions around the San Fransisco Bay Area. More than 50,000 California residents have evacuated because of fires that are burning about 780 square miles across the state — an area equal to about half the size of Rhode Island. Authorities say at least three people have died in the dozens of fires which are also targeting wine country and portions of the Sierra Nevada. At least 33 civilians and firefighters have been injured. This is as California endures a sweltering late summer heat wave that has broken several record highs in recent days, according to Weather.com. The hot, dry conditions are expected to continue at least into the weekend.

Funeral of Robert Trump to be held at the White House, reports say

President Trump will hold a funeral for his younger brother, Robert Trump, at the White House on Friday, according to media reports. Robert Trump, 71, died last week after being hospitalized with an undisclosed illness. ABC News reported that his body will be driven to the White House from New York for the service, citing sources familiar with the arrangements. The president paid tribute to his brother in a statement on Saturday: "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Donald Trump's brother, Robert Trump, dies of undisclosed illness

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Louis DeJoy, 'Golden State Killer,' Lori Loughlin: 5 things to know Friday