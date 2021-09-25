Postgame scuffle irks TCU’s Patterson: ‘There’s a way to win. There’s a way to lose.’

Gary Patterson wasn’t pleased with SMU players trying to “plant” the school’s flag at midfield after the Mustangs’ 42-34 victory over TCU.

It led to some heated exchanges between the players and even boiled to the point that TCU special assistant Jerry Kill was hit with a helmet by an SMU player.

In his opening postgame remarks, Patterson said: “I do need to find out who the player is that hit coach Kill with a helmet is. I will find that out.”

Patterson didn’t elaborate more on it when asked later, saying: “I don’t have any comments on all that. I’m just going to tell you, the word on the street is a player hit a coach. We’ll find out who that is.”

Patterson went on to express his displeasure with SMU attempting to plant its flag on midfield, referencing what former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield did when his team defeated Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio in 2017.

Patterson made several other references in his comments, including what SMU receiver Rashee Rice said about Fort Worth and TCU earlier this week. Patterson then went back to last season when SMU coach Sonny Dykes took part in a video frying frog legs in a skillet after TCU had to postpone an early-season game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. And Patterson went even further back, recalling the time SMU’s band dropped grass seed on TCU’s field to grow its trademark “Diamond M.”

“Here’s the thing, I didn’t talk. I saw coach (Dykes) fry frog legs in the skillet when we couldn’t play them,” Patterson said. “I’ve been here 24 years. There’s one way that you handle things — you have class doing that. I’m not going to call people out and tell them they’re scared (like Rice). I’m not doing all of that stuff. There’s a way to win and there’s a way to lose. Doing that? Just because Baker Mayfield did it at Ohio State?

“I’ve been here 24 years. This is the first time I’ve lost back to back to SMU since we’ve been here. The bottom line is we need to change that. It still doesn’t have anything to do with not acting the right way.

“They can keep acting that way. Just like they put grass seed on the field. To me, that tells me they still hold us in high regard. Simple.”

Patterson went on to say, “Our kids shouldn’t have acted that way.”

SMU coach Sonny Dykes addressed his players trying to plant the flag afterward, saying it’s not something they should have done.

“I’ll talk to them about that,” Dykes said. “We don’t want to do something like that. There’s nobody in the world that has more respect for TCU or for Gary Patterson and how they run their program, the longevity he’s had here, there’s nobody in the world that has more respect for him than I do. If that happened, that shouldn’t have happened. I feel bad for that. I apologize for that.

“Our guys were excited. It’s a battle for credibility for us. It always is. Nobody wants to pay attention to us and say we’re any good. And our guys pick up on that. When they have a chance to prove themselves on a big stage, they want to do the best they can to do it. I don’t blame them. I hope that didn’t happen. But if it did, I’m going to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Like I said, it’s certainly not out of a lack of respect for TCU. Our players feel the same way I do.”

