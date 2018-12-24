Posted Up Podcast: Kevin Durant opens up about free agency, beef with media & much more

Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant sits down with Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes for the debut episode of ‘Posted Up with Chris Haynes: A Yahoo Sports Podcast.’

KD opens up to Chris about clashing with the media and why he takes issue with the way so many things are reported (3:00)

They discuss KD’s willingness to speak his mind and how it gets him in trouble — particularly with the league (24:00)

KD talks about the possibility of a three-peat for the Warriors and what it would mean to the city, the fans and his legacy (45:00)

What’s next for KD? He gives insight into what his future plans are and what the ultimate goal is. (55:00)

