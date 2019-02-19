Posted Up Podcast: Damian Lillard on not 'selling out' for a championship, All-Star Weekend & more
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard joins Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes on the All-Star edition of Posted Up.
The four-time NBA All-Star talks about his stint as a news-breaking reporter (2:00);
Thoughts on Anthony Davis requesting a trade and what he expects to see out of it (10:00)
What it’s been like being in Portland his entire career and how he helps recruit free agents (15:00)
How the late Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen helped him get his album recorded (20:00):
The importance of not ‘selling out’ for a championship (26:00);
And much more.