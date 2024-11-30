Postecoglou and Tottenham ‘frustrated’ by Roma fight back

Ange Postecoglou admits it is ‘frustrating’ for Tottenham Hotspur after Roma snatched a last-gasp 2-2 Europa League draw in London, but Claudio Ranieri has ‘a good side.’

It was a hugely entertaining match in London that went down to the wire with chances at both ends, specifically 24 for the hosts and 18 for the Giallorossi.

Spurs had taken the lead twice, through a Son Heung-min penalty and Brennan Johnson strike, but Evan N’Dicka’s header and a last-gasp Mats Hummels tap-in allowed Roma to snatch a point.

“It’s frustrating, particularly when they score so late in the game. But it was a good game. We should have put it to bed early and it’s disappointing not to see it through,” Postecoglou told TNT Sports.

“We should have shown a bit more composure. We had a couple of chances cleared off the line. We sort of kept them in the game.”

Postecoglou gives credit to Ranieri’s Roma

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Stephan El Shaarawy celebrates with teammate Paulo Dybala after scoring a goal which is later disallowed for offside during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

It was wide open, as while Angelino performed a goal-line clearance and Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke hit the woodwork, so did Roma and they had three goals narrowly ruled offside.

The Giallorossi were in crisis and making only their second appearance under Claudio Ranieri, who is their fourth coach of 2024.

“They are a good side. There is a reason why they are in the Europa League,” assured Postecoglou.

“They had a great season last time, but they have had some tough time this year. They had quality players, but we had the chance to win the game.”

Italy international Guglielmo Vicario is out for several months with a fractured ankle, so Fraser Forster took over in goal and had to make some big saves.

“He did well. We expect that from him. He is a very experienced goalkeeper and he did his part,” concluded Postecoglou.

“We created a lot of chances. We should have been clinical and won the game.”

Tottenham have shown themselves to be remarkably unpredictable in true ‘Spursy’ tradition, going from defeats to Galatasaray and Ipswich Town to beating Manchester City 4-0 in the Premier League at the weekend.