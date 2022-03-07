POSTD Merchant Banque Becomes Lead Arranger and Administrator For G-Ramps Branded NFT's

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / POSTD Merchant Banque (OTC PINK:PMBY) ("the Company ''), a mandated lead arranger for corporate to bank structured and trade financial transactions, is pleased to announce that it has become the lead financing arranger and administrator for G-Ramps branded NFT's.

G-Ramps, an entertainment company presents its official NFT debut "The American Dream Collection". This NFT collection is centered around the history of legendary American dream automobiles. Each NFT in this collection will share a story that represents a unique story that each automobile was a part of. The inaugural portrait, a 1969 Lincoln Continental Mark III, was owned by Clarence "Gramps" Smith, of Watts, California. The significance of this piece is that Smith, back in 1968, was dissuaded from buying the automobile from a salesman at a Beverly Hills Lincoln Mercury dealership because this particular automobile was a symbol of luxury at that time, and was often considered to be too luxurious for a black man to own. These historical NFT's will be extremely limited to the marketplace.

The G-Ramps NFT launch will be held on March 27th 2022 in the alley featuring the American Dream Collection Wall of Fame behind the Five Points Youth Foundation at 1820 W. Florence Ave. Los Angeles, Ca 90047 from 11:00 AM PST to 5:00 PM PST. There will be a live DJ, food, and music entertainers present. The online auction for the 1969 Lincoln Continental Mark III NFT will open on March 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST on the OpenSea platform, and bidding will close on April 11th 2022 at 5:00 PM PST. Ten percent (10%) of the net proceeds of the sale of G-Ramps branded NFT's will be donated to the Five Points Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to revitalize communities in south Los Angeles that have undergone economic, environmental and social decline.

Non-Fungible Tokens or "NFTs" confer ownership of a unique digital item - whether a piece of virtual art by Damien Hirst or a jacket to be worn in the metaverse - upon someone, even if that item can be easily copied. Ownership is recorded on a digital, decentralized ledger known as a blockchain.

Data from DappRadar, a firm that tracks sales, showed that trading in NFTs reached $22B in 2021, compared with just $100M in 2020, and that the floor market cap of the top 100 NFTs ever issued - a measure of their collective value - was $16.7B.

The most valuable NFT sale in 2021 was The First 5000 Days, a digital collage by Beeple, the name used by the American digital artist Mike Winkelmann, that was auctioned for $69.3M in March, making it one of the most valuable pieces of art ever sold by a living artist. Another Beeple NFT, Human One, sold for $29M.

About The Five Points Youth Foundation

The Five Points Youth Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to revitalize communities in south Los Angeles that have undergone economic, environmental and social decline. Our programs emphasize neighborhood empowerment, economic development, social entrepreneurship and civic engagement to make a positive change in the world around us.

For more information please see: https://www.fivepointsyouthfoundation.org/

About G-Ramps Entertainment

G-Ramps is an entertainment company that develops non-fungible tokens. G-Ramps inaugurates the American Dream NFT Collection that features legendary automobiles from every era of history.

For more information please see:
https://opensea.io/G-RAMPSNFT,https://opensea.io/collection/g-rampsnftamericandream

About POSTD Merchant Banque

POSTD Merchant Banque (PM Banque) is a non-depository financial institution that offers clients access to growth capital in the private markets through institutional debt or equity, far beyond what traditional banks can and will provide. Combining global reach with personal, bespoke service, we provide our clients with comprehensive corporate finance advisory services tailored to fit to our clients needs.

The company website can be found at: www.postdmerchantbanque.com

For more information please contact:
investor.relations@postdmerchantbanque.com
(213) 947-3006

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

