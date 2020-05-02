Postcard from Austria: blazing the trail for early easing of virus lockdown

Balazs Cseko by the Belvedere palace

Monday

Austria is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the Second Republic.

Chancellor Kurz pledges that the country will emerge stronger from the current crisis. He promises a “comeback”.

Austria, one of the first European countries to “flatten the curve”, has many reasons to think optimistically, although the road back to normality will be a long one.

Tuesday

Freedom is in the air. The federal Government is lifting the lockdown on May 1st, easing restrictions in the upcoming weeks. We will be among the first in Europe to taste liberty again.

As of Labour Day citizens across Austria will be permitted to leave their homes without any restrictions for the first time in 45 days. The obligation to wear a mouth and nose mask in shops and public transport, as well as maintaining at least 1 metre distance, remain in place.

In restaurants a maximum four adults plus children will be allowed to share a table and wearing a mask will be compulsory when entering and leaving.

Wednesday

At the end of a long day working in my home office I use my suspension rope for the first time this week. With fitness studios closed for 7 weeks and not opening until late May it’s a major plus to have such a tool in the wardrobe, physically and psychologically. Besides cycling, this is what really gives me energy.

Thursday

The last 24 hours of lockdown. I’m headed to my favorite Oriental market to purchase humus, dates and tahini. When I reach Favoritenstrasse, one of Vienna’s shopping streets, the area is packed. It looks like an average day. Some are wearing masks, many are queueing up at banks, pharmacies and shops of telecommunication companies. The local clown is making balloons. It’s not easy to follow social distancing guidelines with a bigger crowd.

A hairdresser wears a protective mask as he works on May 2

Friday

Labor Day, and the estrictions of movement are finally lifted. From now on the wearing of protective masks in covered public space is compulsory and protests are permitted again.

Curiosity leads me to City Hall Square. The traditional parade of the Social Democratic Party is cancelled but several left-wing protesters have gathered, many of them waving flags of the Communist Party.

The lockdown turned me into a bike fanatic. Fortunately, Vienna is a bike-friendly capital. At night, with less traffic, I could count the number of people on the streets on one hand. Corona made this possible. I get to enjoy the fabulous St. Stephen’s Cathedral totally on my own. A very unique moment.

Saturday

Another step towards normality is being made today. Shopping malls, large stores and hair salons reopen for the first time in almost 2 months.

At Mariahilferstrasse, Vienna’s No.1. shopping street, hundreds of locals are already out strolling. Restaurants and cafés are only open for take away. Their terraces remain closed for now, with the first ones opening in two weeks.

Austria has achieved semi-normality within 7 weeks. The Health Ministry’s data shows the epidemic curve had its peak in Austria with 974 new confirmed cases on March 26th. This number was pushed back to 20 (twenty!) on May 1st. The total number of coronavirus infections is 15,503, with the death toll in Austria hitting 566 as of May 2nd.

The Austrian data shall give hope to British, Italians, French, Spanish and all other nations even in desperate times. It requires collective sacrifice, but at the end it will bear fruit.