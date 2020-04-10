The Postal Service, On The Verge Of Collapse, Is Begging For Funding

The U.S. Postal Service will run out of operational funds by the end of September unless Congress intervenes, Postmaster General Megan Brennan told members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in a Thursday video conference.

Mail volume has dramatically slowed during the coronavirus crisis due to widespread business closures, and the USPS is bracing for a steep drop in revenue. But its postal workers remain on the front lines of the crisis, handling prescription drug shipments, lab test materials and medical supplies that are crucial to efforts to contain the virus. Mail-in voting has also allowed the democratic process to survive in the era of social distancing.

The Postal Service, which directly employs 650,000 people, is asking for $75 billion in aid from the government, and, according to The New York Times, another $14 billion to pay off debt related to a retirement benefits program ― a whopping $89 billion total.

Yet because the Postal Service technically operates under the executive branch, and President Donald Trump has displayed a bizarre hostility to it since taking office, it seems likely that the agency will receive some pushback.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who is on the oversight committee, painted a dire picture of the agency’s operations in a Thursday afternoon tweet.

“The Postal Service will collapse without urgent intervention, and it will happen soon,” Connolly wrote, describing his talks with Brennan.

I spoke with the Postmaster General again today. She could not have been more clear:



The Postal Service will collapse without urgent intervention, and it will happen soon.



We’ve pleaded with the White House to help. @realDonaldTrump personally directed his staff not to do so. https://t.co/5wPQvbA951 — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) April 9, 2020

By Friday, a hashtag, #SaveThePostOffice, was trending nationally on Twitter.

“We may not fully realize it yet, but there’s not a single person who won’t feel the impact if it disappears,” Connolly wrote in another tweet.

Efforts to pass a fourth coronavirus relief bill were stalled in the Senate this week, as Democrats and Republicans argued over how much aid to include.

The previous, $2 trillion package included support for specific industries hit hard by the crisis ― namely, the aviation and cruise industries that have screeched to a halt as Americans follow stay-at-home orders in all but a few states.

Its passage led mail industry leaders to ask: If the airlines got so much support, why not them?

“The USPS and the mailing industry it supports ($1.6 trillion in sales and 7.3 million private sector workers) is every bit as important as the aviation industry,” National Association of Letter Carriers President Frederic Rolando said in a late March statement.

The agency’s problems, though, predate the coronavirus crisis as a result of a widespread shift to digital messaging and a federal mandate that the USPS pre-fund its retirement benefits.

