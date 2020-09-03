Postal Chiefs Say ‘Supply Chain’ Issues Risk Your Vote

The embattled leadership of the U.S. Postal Service warned its elections-integrity task force on Thursday about “issues in the supply chain,” particularly from printers, that risk voters not getting ballots and election mail, according to a recording of the inaugural meeting of the task force acquired by The Daily Beast.

"With the dramatic increase of ballots compared to previous elections, in some cases a tenfold increase in the number of ballots in some states, there are some issues in the supply chain,” a senior USPS official informed the group, which consisted of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and other senior USPS officials.

The official was referring to the process by which approved manufacturers produce ballots, and other vital election mail, to state election officials to distribute to voters. “Some of these printers… just don’t have the capacity they were used to in prior elections,” the official said.

Speaking about deadlines for requesting mail-in ballots that Postal officials worry fall too close to Election Day to be counted, another official was blunt with the group: “Despite the heroic efforts I know you guys will pursue to get that ballot in the hands of voters, the reality is, that’s going to be a difficult situation for that voter to have their vote counted.”

At least one USPS official who attended the task force meeting told The Daily Beast they considered USPS leadership’s warnings of supply-chain disruption ahead of the balloting to be a cover for leadership’s failures.

Issues with the ballot and election mail supply chain ultimately fall to state election officials, said David Partenheimer, a spokesperson for the Postal Service, though he added the agency “does work to assist and educate ballot producers in their mail piece design.”

“The Postal Service will continue with these efforts, but it is unrelated to the Postal Service’s complete readiness to deliver any Election Mail that is presented to us, and we will do so in a timely and secure manner consistent with our longstanding processes and procedures that we have utilized for years,” said Partenheimer.

During the meeting, senior USPS officials, including DeJoy, largely blamed the states for complicating vote-by-mail efforts, complaining on Thursday about what they described as states’ lack of understanding of the mail delivery process. They acknowledged that their recent and highly controversial moves – such as warning election officials in 46 states and the District of Columbia that their deadlines for voters to request ballots by mail jeopardized votes being counted – had opened the agency up to claims of politicization.

Dems Turn Table on Post Office Sabotage

In the meeting, DeJoy, a former logistics executive and GOP mega-donor whom voting-rights advocates and Democrats have portrayed as a loyalist out to ensure President Trump’s reelection, urged the USPS elections-integrity task force to stay the course. Decrying the “political rhetoric” aimed at his leadership and the agency’s recent lapses, he encouraged the task force to “be strong on our message.”

Attending the task-force meeting, according to a knowledgeable source, were Postmaster General DeJoy and senior USPS leaders Doug Tulino, the labor-relations chief; communications official Jeff Adams; engineering chief Scott Bombaugh; and chief logistics officer Dave Williams.

Postal officials, Postal workers’ unions, and other experts have, in the face of public concerns, affirmed the Postal Service’s ability to handle a historic volume of mailed ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet specific worries over the mail ballot supply chain, as articulated in Thursday’s meeting, have been rarely made in public.

During Thursday’s meeting, DeJoy and his deputies defended urging the public to request ballots as early as possible. They acknowledged the supply chain issues and expressed frustration to the task force that state deadlines to request mail-in ballots could stick the Postal Service with an impossible task. But despite concerns about vendor capacity, the leadership outlined a public-relations push to “build confidence in the public,” in DeJoy’s words.

Not every member of the task force was satisfied in its operations.

Story continues