Post Rejig, Irani, 2 Others Inducted Into Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs

The Narendra Modi administration on Tuesday, 13 July, re-organised Cabinet Committees in the country and inducted Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Woman and Child Development Smriti Irani, Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the crucial Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA).

Headed by PM Modi, the CCPA also includes Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh.

However, the composition of country's top decision-making body on security affairs – the Cabinet Committee on Security – has remained unchanged. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which includes PM Modi as well as Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has also not inducted new ministers.

The CC on security comprises PM Modi, Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are now a part of the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth.

Union ministers Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju, and Anurag Singh Thakur have been included in the rejigged, Rajnath Singh-headed Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Also Read: Modi's Cabinet Expansion: Both Winners & Losers Tell Us One Big Thing About PM

The PM-headed Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill now includes Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, Ramchandra Prasad Singh, and G Kishan Reddy.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Post Rejig, Irani, 2 Others Inducted Into Cabinet Committee on Political AffairsMonsoon Hits Delhi, Several Areas See Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging . Read more on India by The Quint.