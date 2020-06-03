Post-Pandemic Retirement Planning Strategy Book Launches on June 1, 2020

Dennis Tubbergen is launching his new book, "Revenue Sourcing: The Retirement Planning Strategy for the Post-Pandemic Economy". For information: https://www.retirementlifestyleadvocates.com/books

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Three-time best-selling author and 30 year veteran of financial planning industry Dennis Tubbergen is launching his brand new book, "Revenue Sourcing: The Retirement Planning Strategy for the Post-Pandemic Economy". The book is set to go live on Monday, June 1, 2020, available at Amazon and is expected to become a big hit with investors still dreaming of a comfortable, stress-free retirement in light of the stock market decline and coronavirus pandemic.

More information on the book can be found here: https://www.retirementlifestyleadvocates.com/books

This is the tenth book Tubbergen has authored. The book was written with the aim of addressing that what's happening to our economy and financial system is nothing short of alarming, and it will make the ultimate economic and financial damage downright ugly. There's also particular excitement about this launch because ahead of it's much anticipated official launch date, this book is already a #1 new release at Amazon. Given that the Federal Reserve, as part of the recent CARES Act, has ceded at least some control of the money printing press to Washington politicians, the guidance offered in Revenue Sourcing is a tool vital for your financial success..

Revenue Sourcing: The Retirement Planning Strategy for the Post-Pandemic Economy sets its main focus on addressing the question, inflation or deflation? There are great arguments for both outcomes. If you continue to follow the advice of the Wall Street insiders, you may find yourself on the outside looking in. Readers will likely find a particular interest in a quote by Eric Hoffer, "In times of drastic change, it is the learners who inherit the future. The learned find themselves beautifully equipped to live in a world that no longer exists.". The book's cover art was created by Mark Klipsch and Revenue Sourcing: The Retirement Planning Strategy for the Post-Pandemic Economy is being released by Watchdog Publishing LLC, 400 Chesterfield Center, Suite 400, Chesterfield, MO 63017.

Dennis Tubbergen is a 30 year veteran of the financial services industry. He is CEO of the PLP Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisory company. He has authored seven other books for consumers, two of which have been best-sellers.. This helped shaped the creation of the book as he warned in his 2015 best-selling book, "New Retirement Rules", the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, was inflating a bubble that would, at some future date, have to burst. That bubble is now bursting.

When asked about why they wrote the book, Tubbergen said: "I believe that the volatility is just beginning, and the coronavirus pandemic is the pin that popped the bubble. Examining the policy response by Federal, State, and Local government officials, one can only conclude that the economic and financial problems are just beginning. To be frank, we are in uncharted territory."

Tubbergen has hopes that readers of the book can digest and fully grasp the new threats they're facing in planning their financial future and that in following the guidance presented, readers can still achieve their goals of a stress-free retirement. This positive outlook from the author is certainly a testament to their optimism.

In a recent interview, the author made a point of thanking his business partners, his staff, and all those behind the scenes at Watchdog Publishing for their part in the creation of the book, saying: "their creativity, professionalism, and dedication to the completion of this book are clearly present."

Those interested in learning more about the book can visit here: https://www.retirementlifestyleadvocates.com/books

