Is the Post Office Open Today? Find Out if Mail is Delivered on December 26

Christmas 2022 is a wrap, and some of us are ready to get back to our regular schedules. But before you head out the door to check some post-holiday errands off your list, you'll want to read this. Most businesses, like restaurants and stores, close on Christmas Day. But what does that mean for businesses that are normally closed on Sundays?

This year, because Christmas fell on a Sunday, December 26 is a federal holiday. That means all non-essential government offices are closed, including the courts and the stock exchange. Many government-provided services, like trash pickup, don't run today either. Most banks will remain closed, and don't plan on visiting your local library. But should you even venture out to the mailbox?

Is the Post Office Open Today?

No. You local post office will be closed today. That means if you have a holiday return or a late gift to send out, it will have to wait until tomorrow.

Will I Get Mail Today?

Cappi Thompson

Regular USPS mail is not delivered on December 26, 2022. In some circumstances, priority packages will be delivered. If you're expecting something urgent, keep an eye on the tracking number. Otherwise, be on the lookout tomorrow.



Do UPS and Fed Ex Deliver on December 26? What About Amazon Prime?

Elva Etienne

UPS, Fed Ex, and Amazon are not government-owned companies, so their trucks will be back on the roads today. Don't be surprised if some delivery services are limited, so keep an eye on your tracking number. But don't plan on heading to a UPS or Fed Ex store—most of the locations are closed on December 26.





