So, Is the Post Office Open on Memorial Day 2022?

Elizabeth Berry, Ni'Kesia Pannell
·2 min read

Memorial Day is May 30, and for some that means the unofficial start of summer. Though the three-day weekend that falls at the end of every May is usually filled with Memorial Day activities like watching patriotic movies, eating summer desserts, and — most importantly — honoring the fallen heroes of our country who lost their lives in the line of duty. As such, Memorial Day is recognized as a federal holiday. While there are a number of stores open on Memorial Day, if you need to ship a package, you may be left wondering if the post office is open or closed on Memorial Day.

Is the post office open on Memorial Day 2022?

If you're expecting a particular piece of mail to hit your doorstep on Monday, May 30, you may be disappointed because the U.S. Post Office — just like banks, the stock market, and credit unions — will be closed on Memorial Day. Business, however, will resume as usual on Tuesday, June 1. So, if you have any pertinent mail that needs to go out or if you're looking to receive something before the holiday, plan ahead. You can, however, order stamps, print shipping labels, and order supplies online if you set up an USPS account.

Are there any other mail delivery services open on Memorial Day 2022?

If you're looking for an alternative method to get your mail or packages out on Memorial Day, don't plan to run out to your nearest UPS or FedEx just yet. Because Memorial Day is observed as a federal holiday, the majority of carriers will be suspending services for the day. Others, however, will operate at an extremely limited capacity. Here's what you need to know about UPS, FedEx, Amazon, and DHL hours on Memorial Day:

  • UPS: No deliveries/closed. (UPS Express Critical services are offered)

  • FedEx: No deliveries/closed with modified hours for FedEx Office (FedEX Custom Critical services are offered).

  • Amazon: No deliveries

  • DHL: No deliveries/closed

Are there any other holidays that USPS will be closed on in 2022?

According to the USPS website, the below dates are also recognized as holidays:

  • July 4: Independence Day

  • September 5: Labor Day

  • October 10: Indigenous Peoples' Day

  • November 11: Veterans Day

  • November 24: Thanksgiving Day

  • December 25: Christmas Day (falls on Sunday; observed on Monday, December 26)

