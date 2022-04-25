Can You Make This Post Office Box Weigh Over 70 Pounds?

Caroline Delbert
·4 min read
Photo credit: Justin Sullivan - Getty Images
  • A viral tweet claims that you can’t max out the 70-pound weight limit on a small pre-paid mailing box from the United States Postal Service (USPS).

  • Osmium, the densest naturally occurring element, is used to make tiny, precise, durable parts.

  • We could get denser if we looked to space, with “neutronium” in neutron stars.

If you could cram anything you wanted into a small flat-rate box from the United States Postal Service (USPS), is it possible to exceed the 70-pound domestic weight limit? A Washington, D.C.-based policy attorney said in a viral tweet last week that it was “physically impossible,” so we decided to put his theory to the test.

If true, it’s pretty funny that this small flat-rate shipping box has a weight limit that is physically impossible on Earth; we can muse that it says something about the severity of the U.S. Postal Service. And it’s also fun to think about, for example, a box full of steel ball bearings, or a box somehow filled to the brim with dense liquid mercury.

✅ You love math. So do we. Let’s calculate things for the hell of it together.

Attorney Paul Sherman was quick to add a caveat to his first tweet, joking afterward that it was to prevent a “well, actually” moment from astrophysicist and noted Twitter pedant Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Let’s get something out of the way here. The postal service’s weight limit is almost definitely backfilled here from a piece of commonly-used mail-sorting equipment. Seventy pounds is the top weight for any mailed item before you get into “overweight” mailing costs. No one sat at a meeting and thought, “What is the densest material, and what if we cram it into this small box?” But we’re going to pretend otherwise as we speculate about the heaviest things to put in the box.

Let’s talk about osmium. It’s a metal that is solid at room temperature, discovered in 1803. It’s also the densest naturally-occurring element, with a density of 22.59 grams per cubic centimeter. (Some laboratory-made elements, like seaborgium and darmstadtium, are estimated to be denser.) Compare that with Mercury’s comparatively baby density of 13.53 grams per cubic centimeter.

Osmium is considered a precious metal because it is exceedingly rare. It’s found mostly as an also-ran as a part of alloys also containing platinum, for example. And it is the least abundant element in Earth’s crust, with a price rivaling that of pure gold and platinum. Because of its durability, osmium is used in electronics, as well, to make record player needles and fountain pens.

How does a policy-oriented attorney end up versed in the densest things on Earth? I asked Sherman in an email. “[Nineteen] years living in the Washington, D.C. area,” he jokes. He says he saw the weight limit “a couple years ago” and did the math to share with his Facebook friends. Seeing it pop up as a Facebook memory, he says, “I thought, ‘This is really more of a Twitter thing.’” With over 75,000 likes as of press time, it seems he was right.

Tungsten, gold, and plutonium would all also be good values to cram into the flat-rate shipping box. Weirdly, human teeth are denser than human bones overall at about 2.75 grams per cubic centimeter, making them a better value if you want to mail, you know, body stuff. No judgment. Cast iron, one of the densest household items, is just 7.15 grams per cubic centimeter.

Photo credit: LIGO/Caltech
But what about the neutron star Sherman mentioned in his follow-up tweet? It’s true that we find a lot more very dense stuff when we leave Earth and travel further afield toward the realm of supernovae, black holes, and neutron stars. We’ve never been able to examine a neutron star up close, let alone take samples, let alone return those samples to any human-friendly laboratory for study, let alone mail them in a box that is about the size of three stacked DVD cases.

Thankfully, there’s already a handy umbrella term for this theorized star stuff: neutronium. It would absolutely destroy our flimsy Earth mailing box, and has appeared numerous times in Star Trek series as a super element that’s impervious to attack.

I asked Sherman what he’d trust, or not, to USPS. “Except for an irreplaceable heirloom, I’d trust just about anything in the mail,” he says. “Plus, U.S. Mail is protected against warrantless search, so do with that what you will.” Once a policy attorney, always a policy attorney!

