Post Malone suffers bruised ribs after falling through a hole on stage while performing

Post Malone may not be feeling like a "Rockstar," but he does have the showmanship of one.

The Grammy-nominated singer, who’s currently on his “Twelve Carat” tour, suffered a rib injury onstage Saturday during a concert in St. Louis, Missouri. The singer fell after tripping on a hole in the stage, according to fan video of the performance shared on social media.

According to TikTok user Kelly Manno, who attended the concert, Malone appeared "too hurt to even get off the stage."

After "about 8 to 10 minutes, they were able to get him up and help him off stage," the TikTok user added.

Despite the hiccup, Malone ultimately didn’t miss a beat. Malone returned to the stage, "apologized to the crowd for ruining the show" and then "someone hands him a beer, he takes a big swig of it" and finished his setlist.

Malone opened up about the mishap in a video posted to Twitter Sunday and thanked fans "for the patience."

"Thank you for putting up with my dumb (expletive)," Malone said. "Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar’s on the guitar stand and it goes down, and there’s this big (expletive) hole. So, I go around there and then turn the corner and bust my (expletive)."

— Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

Although the fall "winded me pretty good," Malone said "everything’s good" following his return from the hospital.

"They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking (expletive) on the tour," the rapper said. "I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis, and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show."

He added: "And next time I'm around this way, we're going to do a two-hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed."

Malone's manager Dre London also shared a status update on the rapper's condition earlier Sunday.

"Thank you everyone for all your well wishes! Post Malone didn’t break 3 ribs last nite thank god," London wrote. "We did X-rays (at the) hospital after the show and they declared he had bruised his ribs! In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show! I truly don’t know any artist like him."

