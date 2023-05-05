Post Malone at the O2 review: no wonder he’s so adored, he’s like a human high-five

(Luke Dyson)

“My name is Austin Richard Post and I came to play some shitty songs and party a little bit,” said Post Malone at the first of his three London shows. He really didn’t need much of an introduction though.

The 27-year old is one of the best-selling artists in the world, has collaborated with everyone from Doja Cat to Ozzy Osbourne and headlined the zeitgeist-capturing, coming-of-age Reading & Leeds Festivals twice in the past four years. “How beautiful is it that we’re able to celebrate life together,” he said last night at the O2 Arena before toasting the sold-out crowd.

For most of the high-energy gig, Post Malone kept that feel-good spirit up. Wrapped Around Your Finger was a burst of summery hip-hop escapism while dreamy R&B anthem Sunflowers saw him armed with fistfuls of flowers. When he wasn’t amping the crowd up, Malone was lying down, trying to high-five as much of the audience as possible. “I hope everyone is having a great night, because I’m having a f***ing blast,” he grinned, before another cheers.

Post Malone may have started his career as a rapper but across his four albums, he’s done it all. Last night, the snarling Take What You Want saw Malone take on heavy metal, while recent single Chemicals was a straight-up pop banger. Over Now turned into a sci-fi rave before the swaggering Rockstar finished with the ritualistic destruction of a guitar. The pieces were then carefully handed out to fans. Turns out Post Malone is a star, regardless of genre.

There’s more to his music than simply wanting to party as well. Opening track Reputation had more in common with Lewis Capaldi’s emotional ballads while the pained I Fall Apart was written about heartbreak. “If you ever see anyone that looks like they might be having a rough time, don’t be scared to reach out,” he encouraged after the visceral, introspective Euthanasia.

Post Malone had pulled together an almighty stage show for the gig, which featured three runways, an impressive, ever-changing light show and a mountain of indoor-fireworks. It was his joyful dad-dancing that got the biggest cheers of the night though. He apologised in case he messed up the acoustic Lemon Tree and thanked the audience several times for turning up. Sold out arenas have been the norm for years now, but Post Malone didn’t want to take any of it for granted. It’s little wonder he’s so adored.

“The biggest congratulations to each and every one of you,” Malone said before the trap-driven Congratulation and breakout hit White Iverson closed out the merry show. “There is nothing you can’t do, so keep being yourself and live your truth because each and every single one of you kicks so much ass,” he continued before raising his cup one last time. We’ll cheers to that.

