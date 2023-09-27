Post Malone Explains Decision to Keep His Toddler Daughter Out of the Spotlight: 'People Feel Entitled'

Post Malone and his fiancée welcomed the baby girl in May 2022

Post Malone is content keeping his private life separate from his fame.

Speaking with CR Fashion Book for the Muses issue, the rapper, 28, opened up about his decision to keep both his 16-month-old daughter and his fiancée out of the spotlight.

“I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready," he told the outlet.

“We live in such an interestingly semi-connected world where everybody is a phone call away, but you lose a lot of the intricacies and nuance of being with the person and seeing what’s actually happening."

Malone is enjoying exploring fashion with his baby girl, getting her "everything camo."

"It’s so fun and I love seeing how far with her mom I can push it,” he shared. “Like, see if I can get her a tiny little night vision helmet and stuff like that."

And while he's a laidback dad, he does have some worries, like the toy Maybach she recently received as a gift.



"It’s scary because her grandpa got her a little Maybach and she loves it. It’s terrifying because I’m like, ‘You don’t like this car. You want something with better gas mileage, you want something that’s a little cheaper...,’ he joked.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, welcomed his daughter in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The "Circles" artist revealed the happy news while appearing on an episode of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, during which he also dropped the news that his longtime girlfriend, whom he hasn't identified publicly, is now his fiancée.

Malone subtly shared that he became a dad as he told Stern that he "kissed" his "baby girl" before recently heading to the recording studio.

"That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" Stern asked the musician, who affirmatively confirmed the news.



