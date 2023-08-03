Post Malone Describes His 'Hammered' Marriage Proposal In Vegas, And The Aftermath

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas — unless, of course, you’re Post Malone.

The “Beerbongs & Bentleys” rapper had revealed in 2022 that he got engaged a year prior, but he’s only now providing curious fans with the details — including that his proposal initially fell flat.

“It was in Vegas,” Malone said on an episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast released Wednesday. “But we’re not married, it was just a proposal. And I had lost a significant amount of money at the table, and we go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered, and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me? I got a ring and all this stuff.’”

“And she said no,” the 28-year-old singer continued. “She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow,’ and I was like, ‘All right, yeah.’ And then I did, and I was sober, and it was nice. She’s a beast — she was right. I mean, I knew, I’m just a terrible arbiter of romanticism, I guess.”

Malone, born Austin Richard Post, has made an effort to keep his current relationship private. He has reportedly never shared photos of his fiancée, who is publicly only known as Jamie, on Instagram. But he told Cooper: “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Malone first divulged his engagement in an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” in June 2022, where he also revealed he and Jamie had welcomed a child the month before. When asked Thursday when he knew his fiancée was the one, Malone was rather direct.

Rapper Post Malone said his wedding would be "bitchin'" and would include "an ice luge for brews."

“I could tell, which is really cool,” he told Cooper. “I could tell. Her heart is so massive, and I’ve always wanted kids and a big family — and I could tell she was gonna be a really good mom. She’s like Number One Mom in the fucking universe.”

Somewhat endearingly, Malone said he’s written numerous songs about his fiancée but doesn’t play them for her because he’s shy. He was less reserved when asked what “a Post Malone wedding” would look like: “Bitchin’. Yup. Absolutely.”

“I’d imagine an ice luge for brews that’s just steady going and beer just keeps being poured into it, and all my buddies are super down for the cause, so they just go and take a suckle off the teat of the nectar and keep that party going,” he said.

“Dance music, hopefully popping,” he continued.

Malone said elsewhere during the interview that he has slowed down on partying and is taking far more care of his body than ever, because his biggest new fear is “not being able to be there for my baby.”

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

