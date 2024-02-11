Post Malone Delivers Soulful Rendition of 'America the Beautiful' at 2024 Super Bowl

Alongside Malone, Reba McEntire sang the national anthem and Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

CBS

Post Malone honored the country at Super Bowl 2024 — and Taylor Swift and BFF Blake Lively were swaying in appreciation!

Ahead of the big game against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the “Sunflower” musician, 28, delivered a soulful performance of “America the Beautiful.”

Playing an acoustic guitar and wearing a brown suede jacket and bolo tie, Malone took the field to sing the patriotic classic.

Towards the end of the song, the camera cut to Swift, 34, and Lively, 36, in their suite, who were seen singing along and with their arms around one another's shoulder.

In an interview with Apple Music earlier this week, Malone said the thought of performing was "nerve-wracking." He then admitted, "I'm very nervous," while sitting alongside fellow pregame performers Reba McEntire and Andra Day.

"But excited, I'm excited. It's just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage," he said.

"I'm just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got," added the "Better Now" singer. "My dad told me, 'You'll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do.' Do it your way and do it with love."

In addition to Malone's take on "America the Beautiful," Reba McEntire sang the national anthem and Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Super Bowl LVIII. Usher is set to headline the halftime show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Feb. 8, 2024 in Las Vegas

This year's Super Bowl marks the first time that Las Vegas will host football's biggest game, and it’s brought the “Better Now” artist luck in the past.

During an interview with Call Her Daddy podcast in August 2023, Malone revealed Sin City is where he and his fiancée, whom he hasn't identified publicly, got engaged.

"I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said, 'No.' She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice," he told host Alex Cooper.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Post Malone at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame + Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Feb. 8, 2024 in Las Vegas

Malone announced he was tying the knot during an appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show in June 2022. The radio show is also where he announced that the couple had welcomed their first baby. PEOPLE confirmed that the Grammy-nominated artist and his fiancée welcomed their daughter in May 2022.

During the Super Bowl, Malone will also star alongside Peyton Manning in a Bud Light commercial.

"I’m here for the three-peat, and stoked to be back with Bud Light for my third Super Bowl commercial. We created something truly epic and pretty damn funny together that I know the fans will love," he said in a press release statement.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on Feb. 11.



