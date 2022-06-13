Post Malone Is a Dad! Rapper Confirms He Welcomed Baby Girl with Fiancée

Post Malone

Frazer Harrison/Getty Post Malone

Post Malone is officially a dad!

The rapper, 26, welcomed his first baby, a daughter, with his fiancée last month, PEOPLE can confirm.

The "Circles" artist revealed the happy news while appearing on Monday's episode of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, during which he also dropped the news that his longtime girlfriend, whom he hasn't identified publicly, is now his fiancée.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, subtly shared that he became a dad as he told Stern that he "kissed" his "baby girl" before recently heading to the recording studio.

"That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" Stern asked the musician, who affirmatively confirmed the news.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NUP_184735_1350.JPG

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: Post Malone Says He's 'Pumped Beyond Belief' to Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Going to Be a Hot Dad'

Last month, the singer spoke to PEOPLE about his excitement for his baby on the way, sharing he's the "happiest [he's] ever been."

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he said. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

He also shared with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe earlier this month that he's "so pumped up" for fatherhood and is "going to be a hot dad."

The joyous news comes shortly after he announced an upcoming tour for his recently debuted album Twelve Carat Toothache, which dropped June 3.

He announced the release date of the album on Twitter in April, sharing a link to his website and keeping the caption simple with "Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd."