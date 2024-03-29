Post Malone Calls Beyoncé's “Cowboy Carter” 'Beautiful' After 'LEVII'S JEANS' Album Collaboration

Beyoncé's new album, which dropped Friday, also features collaborations with Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton

Though a seemingly unlikely duo, Beyoncé and Post Malone have successfully made a song about denim sound like romance.

On Friday, Beyoncé, 42, released her highly anticipated studio album Cowboy Carter with star-studded lineup of collaborators including Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton — and Malone.

Malone, 28, is featured on the track "LEVII'S JEANS" and together they display their smooth and sensual vocals on the country track, which has a lover wishing they could be their partner's Levi jeans.

"You call me pretty little thing/And I love to turn him on/Boy, I'll let you be my Levi's jeans," Beyoncé and Malone sing together. "So you can hug that ass all day long/Come here you sexy little thing/Snap a picture, bring it on/Oh, you wish you were my Levi's jeans."

Malone celebrated the release and praised the Grammy-winner on Instagram Friday.

"thank you [Beyoncé]. congrats this album is beautiful," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, reposting her Instagram post with various photos from shoots for the album.

Cyrus also shared her love the "Love on Top" singer on Instagram after the release of their collaboration on "II Most Wanted."

"II Most Wanted is out now on the new @Beyonce album #CowboyCarter," she captioned a post which featured the Cowboy Carter album art. "I’ve loved Beyonce since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her."

Cyrus, 31, continued: "My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her. Thank you Beyonce. You’re everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely , Miley."

More collaborators on the album include: Linda Martell, Stevie Wonder, Chuck Berry, Jon Batiste, Rhiannon Giddens, Nile Rodgers, Robert Randolph, Gary Clark, Jr., Willie Jones, Brittney Spencer, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy.

Also featured throughout the 27-track project are The-Dream, Pharrell Williams, NO I.D., Raphael Saadiq, Ryan Tedder, Ryan Beatty, Swizz Beatz, Khirye Tyler, Derek Dixie, Ink, Nova Wav, Mamii, Cam, Tyler Johnson, Dave Hamelin, and Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter.

Earlier this month, the "Say My Name" singer revealed that the album was born out of an experience where she didn't feel "welcomed." Though she experiments with various country elements throughout the project, she also specified: "This is a 'Beyoncé' album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!"

