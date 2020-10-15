Post Malone Has Big Night at Billboard Music Awards (Full Winners List)

In a night that mostly celebrated last year’s hits, and introduced a few new tracks, the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) took place in a crowdless theater after being postponed from its original date and venue (Las Vegas in May) due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly Clarkson hosted the make-up show from Los Angeles.

Televised acceptances included Billie Eilish for top female artist; Lizzo, who delivered a powerful speech (and wore a dress adorned with the word Vote) for top song sales; Luke Combs for top country artist; Lil Nas X for top Hot 100 song and Post Malone, the night’s big winner, who racked up nine awards including top artist and top rap album for “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” Post also performed on the show from a remote “secret location” in Los Angeles.

See the full list of winners below:

Top Artist: Post Malone

Top New Artist: Billie Eilish

Chart Achievement: Harry Styles

Top Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top Touring Artist: Pink

Top R&B Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour: Khalid

Top Rap Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

Top Rap Tour: Post Malone

Top Country Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: George Strait

Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour: Elton John

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Top Soundtrack: “Frozen II”

Top R&B Album: Khalid “Free Spirit”

Top Rap Album: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Top Country Album: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Top Rock Album: Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Top Christian Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Gospel Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top R&B Song: Khalid “Talk”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West “Follow God”

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.