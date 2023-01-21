Post leads Boston College to sweep, tops Notre Dame 84-72

  • Notre Dame players on the bench react to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
    Notre Dame players on the bench react to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
  • Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski (14) drives against Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) as Quinten Post (12) trails him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
    Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski (14) drives against Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) as Quinten Post (12) trails him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
  • Boston College's Mason Madsen (45) fouls Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
    Boston College's Mason Madsen (45) fouls Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
  • Notre Dame's Trey Wertz (3) tries to get around Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
    Notre Dame's Trey Wertz (3) tries to get around Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
  • Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) shoots as Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
    Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) shoots as Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
  • Boston College head coach Earl Grant holds up his hand during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
    Boston College head coach Earl Grant holds up his hand during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
  • Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) works against Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
    Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) works against Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
  • Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski (14) and Boston College's Quinten Post (12) fight for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
    Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski (14) and Boston College's Quinten Post (12) fight for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
  • Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) passes behind his back as Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski, center, and JJ Starling (1) defend him during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
    Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) passes behind his back as Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski, center, and JJ Starling (1) defend him during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 12 of his career-high 29 points in the final six minutes to help Boston College complete a season-sweep of Notre Dame, earning a 84-72 Victory on Saturday afternoon.

After missing the first 13 games of the season with a foot injury, Post has scored in double figures in six of his seven games. He set his previous season high with 17 points in the Eagles' 72-64 loss to North Carolina. He matched his career high with 14 rebounds.

The game was the first since Thursday's announcement that coach Mike Brey, the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame history, would step down at the end of the season.

The Irish took a nine-point lead after Nate Laszewski's 3-pointer with more than five minutes to play in the first half, but Boston College rallied and took a 36-35 lead going into intermission on a jumper by Devin McGlockton. The Eagles then opened the second half on a 13-0 run spurred by eight points by DeMarr Langford Jr. to take a 10-point lead.

The Irish rallied from deep, hitting five 3-pointers to take the lead, 57-56 midway through the half on Cormac Ryan's second 3 of the half. Post rallied Boston College, hitting a 3 with 6:23 left to take a 66-62 lead.

Boston College took the lead just before halftime on a jumper by Devin McGlockton, then opened the second half on a 13-0 run, 8 from DeMarr Langford Jr. to lead by 10, 49-35. Cormac Ryan ended the run with a free throw more than five minutes into the half and added a 3 almost a minute later. Dane Goodwin's jumper with just under five minutes to play got Notre Dame within two, but the Irish could not close the gap.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 20 points to surpass 1,000 points in his career and added seven assists as the Eagles (9-11, 3-6 Atlantic Coast) snapped a four-game losing streak. DeMarr Langford Jr. added 10 points with four assists.

Laszewski had a career-high 29 points and matched his career best with seven made 3-pointers to lead Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8). Ryan and Goodwin each added 13 points.

Boston College returns home to play host to Louisville Wednesday. Notre Dame plays at North Carolina State on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

