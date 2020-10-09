Election updates: Trump deemed 'safe' to return to public engagements, doesn't want remote debate

A White House memo released Thursday night announced that President Donald Trump had completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 "as prescribed by his team of physicians." White House physician Dr. Sean Conley cleared Trump to return to public life on Saturday, 10 days since his diagnosis.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Conley said in the memo.

Because of this memo, the Trump campaign insisted the second presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, should be held in person. Earlier on Thursday the Commission on Presidential Debates said they would hold a virtual debate out of coronavirus safety concerns.

"There is therefore no medical reason why the Commission on Presidential Debates should shift the debate to a virtual setting, postpone it, or otherwise alter it in any way. "

White House officials and Trump's physician have not said when the president's last negative test was.

The president has remained stable since returning to the White House on Monday after spending three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Conley said.

"Overall he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects," he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say patients are supposed to quarantine for at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms - in Trump's case, last Thursday.

Since the president's diagnosis, a growing list of White House officials have also tested positive for COVID-19, most recently senior aide Stephen Miller, who announced his diagnosis on Tuesday.

Trump's aides are working to satisfy his desire to get back out on the campaign trail as early as Monday in Pittsburgh, an aide said. The aide did not elaborate, saying only it would be an "event" and not a "rally" for the COVID-stricken president.

An unexpected moment went viral Wednesday when a fly landed on to of Pence's head for several minutes while he debated Harris.

Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday, breaking quarantine by returning to the offices where the president and more than a dozen employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The president released another video Thursday that focused on the military after saying in a video Wednesday that the "key" to his recovery from the virus was the experimental antibody cocktail by drugmaker Regeneron.

The next presidential debate has been moved to a virtual format, but President Donald Trump says he will not participate and has asked that the next two debates be delayed a week instead.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday that the Oct. 15 town hall debate (in which voters ask the questions) would be remote to "protect the health and safety of all involved" amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Trump's positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

While Trump said he wouldn't take part (he called the virtual debate a "joke"), the Biden campaign, however, said they would. But did not agree to delays.

"Donald Trump doesn't make the debate schedule; the Debate Commission does," said Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden campaign. "Trump's erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar, and pick new dates of his choosing. We look forward to participating in the final debate, scheduled for October 22, which already is tied for the latest debate date in 40 years. Donald Trump can show up, or he can decline again. That's his choice."

The news comes after the vice presidential debate on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris was less chaotic than the presidential debate and candidates were separated by 12 feet with plexiglass shields.

Vice President Mike Pence has cancelled a Friday appearance in Indianapolis, where he planned to vote.

His office did not provide an explanation when asked why. His office said the trip would be rescheduled soon.