Brexit pledge to bring back pounds and ounces stalls

Jacob Rees-Mogg's system required civil servants to find all EU rules on the UK statute books by the end of this year and select which ones to retain, but Kemi Badenoch said a new method was needed - Monica Wells/Alamy Stock Photo

The return of imperial measurements to Britain is under threat after ministers scaled back plans to abolish European Union rules by the end of the year.

Despite a pledge from Boris Johnson at the last election to restore the “ancient liberty” of using pounds and ounces, an official consultation has found that businesses and voters largely prefer the metric system.

Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, this week announced that she would no longer be completing the “Brexit freedoms” process by the year-end.

Under a system designed by her predecessor, Jacob Rees-Mogg, civil servants were required to find all EU rules on the UK statute books by the end of 2023 and select which ones to retain.

All other measures would be automatically scrapped, according to the Retained EU Law Bill currently under scrutiny in the House of Lords.

But Ms Badenoch said “a new approach was needed” and she decided to cherry-pick the most “meaningful” laws to be revoked.

Her department has published a list of 600 Brussels regulations that will be cancelled at the end of this year.

Not included is the EU rule, passed in 2000, that says the metric system must take precedence in the UK when referring to the weight of products.

It states that while the use of imperial measures as a “supplementary indicator” is permitted, metric units “shall predominate” and must be given in the same or a larger font than imperial measurements.

Plans to reintroduce pounds and ounces have become a totemic issue for Brexiteers since European regulations forced the retirement of pound-bags of sugar and six-ounce jars of jam.

During the 2019 election campaign, Mr Johnson heralded “an era of generosity and tolerance towards traditional measurements” and described the right to use the imperial system as an “ancient liberty”.

Metric martyrs

The year after the regulation was passed, it faced rebellion by a band of “metric martyrs”, who continued to use pounds and ounces.

Steven Thoburn, a Sunderland greengrocer, was prosecuted for selling a bunch of bananas worth 34p using the old system and he lost a legal challenge that was heard by the House of Lords.

Steven Thoburn, a Sunderland greengrocer, was prosecuted for selling a bunch of bananas worth 34p using the imperial system - DAN CHUNG/Reuters

Despite support for imperial measurements among Brexiteers, the consultation into the issue announced by Mr Johnson last June - to coincide with Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee - has thrown up negative responses from business leaders and voters.

Ms Badenoch is understood to be open to exploring the idea of a return of imperial measurements, but is considering how to respond to the consultation.

Ms Badenoch and Rishi Sunak are now facing a backlash from Conservative MPs over the decision to change the Brexit freedoms process.

‘They’re all wannabes’

Some opponents have suggested Ms Badenoch lacks sufficient experience for her role.

A senior Conservative MP told the Sunday Telegraph: “She’s totally untested. This is the problem that we’ve got - we’ve got people in Cabinet because they’re all wannabes. They’ve delivered the square root of zero.

“They’re not hardworking, they’re not diligent - they’re too busy blaming everybody else for their own failures. That’s not leadership.”

Government source said Kemi Badenoch was being targeted by a small group of hardline Eurosceptics because she refused to accept their demands in exchange for support last year - Tayfun Salci/Avalon

A government source said Ms Badenoch was being targeted by a small group of hardline Eurosceptics because she refused to accept their demands in exchange for support during the Conservative leadership race last year.

“She wants to do the right thing for Brexit, for the country and for the economy, rather than what a certain small number of the ERG want,” the source said. “They don’t like the fact that she’s not biddable.”

Some laws are plain nuts

Writing in the Telegraph, Sir Bill Cash, the Conservative MP for Stone, said it was “now clear that a significant proportion of the mere 600 laws… are not and never were of any legal or political national UK interest”.

He called for Ms Badenoch to give an immediate explanation of the decision to Parliament’s European Scrutiny Committee.

Brexiteer sources pointed to the fact that Ms Badenoch’s list of rules to be scrapped does not include an EU regulation requiring bags of nuts to be printed with the message “contains nuts”.

One said: “The only thing that’s nuts is that seven years after the referendum, ministers are claiming civil servants haven't had to scrap regulations as asinine as this.”