Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 12





BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Only two days have passed since the most recent Malaysia Super League (MSL) matches were played, and on Friday the league campaign continues with the twelfth round.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) will face PKNS FC on Sunday, and because they are eight points clear at the top, will not lose their top spot even if they lose in Shah Alam.

Second-placed Perak on 20 points will host PKNP FC on Saturday, but if the Bos Gaurus are really unlucky they could see themselves dropping down all the way to sixth spot, as teams in third through sixth are all on 18 points.

Pahang (third), Terengganu (fourth), Kedah (fifth) and PKNS (sixth) are all on 18 points, and they could climb up to as high as the second place, or end up in as low as sixth.

PKNP cannot move up from seventh place as they are on 14 points, but could drop down to tenth place.

Due to the cancellation of their Wednesday clash against PKNP, Selangor currently have one game in hand on eleven points. For the first time since round six, the Red Giants could end up in the relegation zone if things don't go their way this weekend, which is a distinct possibility as they host Kedah.

Ugo Ukah, Namathevan Arunasalam, Selangor, Sandro da Silva, Kedah, Malaysia Super League, 15072017

Kedah vs Selangor in 2017. Photo from Kedah FA

The bottom two sides face each other on Saturday. Kelantan in eleventh face last-placed Negeri Sembilan, with the hosts possessing the mathematical chance of leaving the relegation zone if they win. The visitors however can only pip the hosts to eleventh place if they bag the three points.