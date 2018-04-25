Possible position movements in Malaysia Super League matchday seven





Matchday seven of the Malaysia Super League (MSL) will take place this weekend, and we can tell you from the get go that Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) will remain in the top spot regardless if they win or lose in their away clash against Kelantan. This is because they are on 15 points, with Pahang and Terengganu; in second and third respectively, are tied at 11 points. The two East Coast sides can finish between second and seventh after this weekend.

Perak (fourth) and PKNS FC (fifth), both on 10 points, can move up to second or drop down as low as eighth.

Kedah and Melaka United, tied at nine points, can reach as high as second place or plunge down to as low as tenth place; the two teams with the biggest possible range of table moverment of the seventh round.

Five sides could end up in the relegation zone after all six matches are played. Selangor in tenth play last-placed Negeri Sembilan at home, while eleventh-placed Kelantan host JDT. PKNP FC in ninth play away to fifth-placed PKNS.