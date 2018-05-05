Possible position movements in Malaysia Super League matchday nine





Round nine of the Malaysia Super League (MSL) will take place this weekend, with the results unable to change who will occupy the top spot and the relegation zone.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), currently with a four-point lead at the top on 21 points, will play away to bottom placed Negeri Sembilan (5 points), and the Tigers will remain leaders regardless of what happens in this match and the other five matches.

Pahang, in second place with 17 points, will host fifth-placed Kedah (11) on Saturday, cannot dethrone JDT this weekend, and can be overtaken by third-placed Perak (16), who host fourth-placed Terengganu (12) on Sunday. Only Pahang and Perak can end up in either second or third place in this round.

Pahang vs Kedah in 2017. Photo from Pahang FA

However, teams in fourth through tenth have the mathematical chance of ending in fourth place, due to how close their gaps in points collected. Terengganu are on 12 points, while tenth-placed Selangor are on nine points.

The relegation zone is expected to undergo minimal changes, as both teams are tied on five points, four points behind Selangor. Kelantan in eleventh will host eighth-placed Kuala Lumpur (10) on Saturday, while Negeri face JDT on the same evening.