Is it possible NC will experience a nor’easter this weekend? What forecasters are saying

Meteorologists are predicting a slight chance of snow in Charlotte for the third straight weekend.

A 40% chance of snow showers is forecast Friday night for areas northwest of Charlotte, including parts of Alexander and Caldwell counties, and a 30% chance in Catawba County, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

“At this point, it’s not likely that any snow will happen, and if it does, it would be less than an inch” in Charlotte, NWS Meteorologist Jake Wimberley told the Observer Tuesday.

Forecasters from The Weather Channel predict the weather is likely to come during a nor’easter that could bring snow, strong winds and flooding to parts of the East Coast this weekend.

What is a nor’easter?

A nor’easter is a storm that travels along mainly the eastern section of North America. The storms are called “nor’easters” because the winds over coastal areas are typically from the northeast, according to the NWS.

The storms nearly always bring precipitation in the form of heavy rain or snow and flooding along the coast. They can occur at any time of the year, but are more likely to happen between September and April.

Past nor’easters, including the Ash Wednesday storm of March 1962 and the New England blizzard in February 1978, caused of billions in damages.

How do nor’easters develop?

In the winter months, the polar jet stream -- a belt of powerful winds -- transports cold air from the Arctic south across the plains of the U.S., then east toward the Atlantic Ocean where warm air from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean tries to move north.

“The warm waters of the Gulf Stream help keep the coastal waters relatively mild during the winter, which in turn helps warm the cold winter air over the water,” forecasters explain. “This difference in temperature between the warm air over the water and cold Arctic air over the land is the fuel that feeds nor’easters.”

Observer reporter Joe Marusak contributed to this story.