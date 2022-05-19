Possible drowning under investigation after boat capsizes in Jackson County: sheriff

The body of one person was recovered from a lake in Unity Village on Thursday afternoon as Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to investigate a possible drowning.

Sheriff Darryl Forte said on social media that two people were fishing from a small boat when the boat capsized. The body of one person, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was recovered from the water around 4 p.m.

Deputies dispatched to Unity Village on possible drowning. Two subjects fishing from a small boat when boat capsized throwing both subjects into the water. One subject able to swim to shore. A body was recovered around 4:00pm.

Medical examiner is at the scene. @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/kkYTSMbFY0 — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) May 19, 2022

The other person was able to swim to the shore, the sheriff said.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were also on scene late Thursday afternoon.