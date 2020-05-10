Possible data breach reported at Pickering long-term care home

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario's Minister of Long-term Care, reported a potential data breach at a Pickering, Ont. long-term care home on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Fullerton wrote that she learned of "disturbing news" out of Orchard Villa Retirement Residence.

"There is a possibility of a significant privacy breach regarding individual resident personal health info," she wrote in the tweet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"My heart goes out to the residents and families, during what is already a very difficult time."

Fullerton said she has reached out to the office of Ontario's information and privacy commissioner as well as "other authorities as appropriate"

"Our government takes personal privacy very seriously, and we are continuing to monitor this situation closely," she wrote.

Orchard Villa has been one of the hardest-hit Ontario long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Friday, the home reported a total of 69 deaths at its long-term care and retirement homes.