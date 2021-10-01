Here are all the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia

A current look at the COVID-19 possible exposure notices across Nova Scotia. (NIH/Reuters - image credit)

Halifax area

Exposure notices were issued for the following locations. Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should self-monitor for symptoms. Individuals also must follow the self-isolation instructions listed here for an exposure, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing is recommended and if you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

The Den Nightclub at 2182 Gottingen St., Halifax on Sept. 25 between 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 10.

The Den Nightclub at 2182 Gottingen St., Halifax on Sept. 18 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 19. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

The Den Nightclub at 2182 Gottingen St., Halifax on Sept. 17 between 9:15 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

Get Air Trampoline Park at 612 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth on Sept. 17 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct.1.

Uncommon Grounds at 1030 South Park St., Halifax, on Sept. 28 between 10:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 12.

Swiss Chalet at 358 Lacewood Dr., Halifax, on Sept. 28 between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 12.

North Brewing Co.at 899 Portland St., Dartmouth, on Sept. 28 between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 12.

Talay Thai at 984 Cole Harbour Rd., Dartmouth on Sept. 27 between 12 p.m. (noon) and 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 11.

N.S. Health correction to time: Cortado Tasting Room at 50 Gary Martin Dr., Bedford on Sept. 27 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 11.

McDonald's at 272 Lacewood Drive, Halifax on Sept. 26 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 10.

Halifax Ale House at 1717 Brunswick St., Halifax on Sept. 26 between 12:15 a.m. to 3 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 10.

HFX Sports Bar & Grill at 1721 Brunswick St. Halifax on Sept. 25/26 between 11:15 p.m. (Sept. 25) and 12:45 a.m. (Sept. 26). Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 10.

Baton Rouge at 1877 Hollis St., Halifax on: Sept. 22 between 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 23 between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 25 between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 26 between 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct.10.

McDonalds at 64 Kiltearn Row, Dartmouth Crossing on Sept. 26 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct.10.

Jack Astor's Bar & Grill at 107 Shubie Drive, Dartmouth on Sept. 25 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Sobeys at Downsview Mall, 752 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville, on Sept. 22, 23 and 24 between 3:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., as well as Sept. 25 between 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Stubborn Goat Gastro Pub at 1579 Grafton St., Halifax, on Sept. 25 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Celtic Corner at 69 Alderney Dr., Dartmouth, on Sept. 25 between 7:45 p.m. and midnight. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Costco at 230 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax on Sept. 25 between 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Cineplex Park Lane at 5657 Spring Garden Rd. Halifax on Sept. 25 between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Gahan House at 5239 Sackville St. Halifax on Sept. 24 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 8.

Mizu All You Can Eat Restaurant at 212 Chain Lake Dr. Halifax on Sept. 24 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 8.

Winners at 181 Damascus Road, Bedford on Sept. 23 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 7

McKelvie's Restaurant at 1680 Lower Water St., Halifax, on Sept. 23 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 7.

Wendy's at 583 Portland St., Dartmouth on Sept. 23 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 7.

The Head Shoppe at 21 Mic Mac Blvd., Dartmouth on Sept. 23 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 7.

The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse at 5136 Prince St., Halifax on Sept. 20 between 3:30 p.m. and midnight on Sept. 21; and Sept. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and midnight on Sept. 22. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 6.

Antoinette's Cheesecakes at 250 Baker Dr., Dartmouth on Sept. 21 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

The Head Shoppe at 1038 Cole Harbour Rd., Dartmouth on Sept. 18 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sept. 21 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Ela Greek Taverna at 150 Hector Gate, Dartmouth on Sept. 20 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 4.

Swiss Chalet at 16 Foulis Row, Dartmouth on Sept. 20 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 4.

David's Bridal at 85 Countryview Drive – Unit 5A, Dartmouth on Sept. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

Mastermind Toys at 29 Countryview Drive, Dartmouth on Sept. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

Mexi's at 222 Chain Lake Dr. on Sept. 19 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

N.S. Health correction to location: Pür and Simple at 189 Hector Gate, Dartmouth on Sept. 19 between 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

Halifax Alehouse at 1717 Brunswick St., Halifax on Sept. 17 between 10:30 p.m. and 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 18, and Sept. 18 between 10:30 p.m. and 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 19. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

5 Social at 1740 Argyle St., Halifax on Sept. 18 between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Sept. 19. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

Budapest Bisztro at 650 Washmill Lake Dr. on Sept. 16 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Sept.19 between 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m . Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

The Marquee Ballroom at 2037 Gottingen St. between 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 19. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

The Bitter End Martini Bar and Restaurant at 1572 Argyle St. between 10:30 p.m. on Sept.18 and 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 19. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

The Den at 2182 Gottingen St. between 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 19. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

Jack Astor's Bar & Grill at 107 Shubie Drive, Dartmouth on Sept. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

Harvest Restaurant at 936 Bedford Hwy., Bedford, on Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

Lower Deck at 1887 Upper Water St., Halifax, on Sept. 17 between 5:00 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (Sept. 18). Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

The Bitter End at 1572 Argyle St., Halifax on Sept. 18 between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

Chop Steakhouse at 1680 Grafton St., Halifax on Sept. 18 between 9:30 p.m. and midnight on Sept. 19. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

Baton Rouge at 1877 Hollis St., Halifax on Sept. 18 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

EDNA Restaurant at 2053 Gottingen St., on Sept. 18 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

Halifax Shopping Centre – Food Court at 7001 Mumford Rd., on Sept. 18 between 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

ORSO Pub & Grill (1859 Brunswick St.) between 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 12:00 a.m. on Sept.18. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

Hide + Seek at 1737 Grafton St., Halifax on Sept. 17 between 9:30 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. (on Sept. 18). Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

Café Chianti at 1241 Barrington St., Halifax on Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Pacifico at 5171 George St., on Sept. 17 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Stillwell at 1672 Barrington St., on Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

The Captain's Boil at 5680 Spring Garden Rd., on Sept. 17 between 1:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

The Alehouse at 1717 Brunswick St., Halifax on Sept. 17 between 12:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Pacifico at 5171 George St., Halifax on Sept.16 between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. (on Sept. 17). Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

The Dome at 1739 Grafton St., Halifax on Sept.16 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Brown Hound Pub at 1450 Ironstone Lane, Halifax, on Sept. 17 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Gahan House at 5239 Sackville St., Halifax, on Sept. 17 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Amherst

Duncan's Pub at 49 Victoria St., Amherst, on Sept. 25 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Annapolis Valley

Benjamin Bridge Winery at 1966 White Rock Rd, Wolfville on Sept. 25 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m . Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Grand Pré Winery at 11611 Evangeline Trail, Grand Pré on Sept. 25 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Shakes on Main at 465 Main St., Lawrencetown, on Sept. 23 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 7.

Paddy's Brewpub & Rosie's Restaurant at 42 Aberdeen St., Kentville, on Sept. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5

The Church Brewing Company at 329 Main St., Wolfville on Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

The Naked Crepe at 406 Main St., Wolfville on Sept. 17 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Antigonish

Piper's Pub (33 College St. on Sept. 18 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

Baddeck

The Freight Shed: Waterside Bistro & Market at 2 Jones St., Baddeck, on Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and on Sept. 26 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 10.

Boularderie Island

Cedar House Restaurant at 899 NS-105, Boularderie East, on Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

Bridgewater

Swiss Chalet at 8 Pinegrove Road, RR #2, Bridgewater, on Sept. 26 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 10.

A&W at 17 North Street, Bridgewater on Sept. 25 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Grand Banker Bar & Grill at 82 Montague St., Lunenburg, on Sept. 24 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 8.

The Local Public House at 421 Lahave St., Bridgewater, on Sept. 22 between 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 6.

Digby

Fundy Restaurant and Bar at 32-34 Water St., Digby, on Sept. 30 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 14.

Hillsburn

The Crow's Nest at 3931 Shore Rd. W, Hillsburn on Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 22 between 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 6.

Mahone Bay

Mug & Anchor Pub at 643 Main St., Mahone Bay, on Sept. 27 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Newport

Hill Top Hops Brewhouse at 7232 Nova Scotia Trunk 14, Newport on Sep. 18 between 12 p.m. (noon) and 1 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

Peggys Cove

Sou'wester Gifts and Restaurant Co Ltd at 178 Peggy's Point Rd., Peggys Cove on Sept. 20 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sept. 21 between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Port Hawkesbury

Hearthstone Inn Port Hawkesbury – dining area at 388 NS-4, Port Hastings on Sept. 25 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

St. Peter's area

The Anne Simpson Building at 39 Recreation Rd., River Bourgeois on Sept. 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 6.

Bras D'Or Lakes Inn – Restaurant at 10095 Grenville St. on Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Sydney

Exposure notices were issued for the following locations. Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should self-monitor for symptoms. Individuals also must follow the self-isolation instructions listed here for an exposure, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing is recommended and if you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

Capri Cabaret at 235 Charlotte St., Sydney on Sept. 25/26 between 10 p.m. (Sept. 25) and 4 a.m. (Sept. 26). Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 10.

Capri Cabaret at 235 Charlotte St., Sydney on Sept. 25 between 11:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 10.

Capri Cabaret at 235 Charlotte St., Sydney on Sept. 18 between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Sept. 19. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

Governor's Pub & Eatery at 233 Esplanade, Sydney on Sept. 18 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

Tim Horton's North Sydney at 366 Park Rd., Florence on Sept. 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Thai Express at 325 Prince St., Sydney on Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Tantallon

Tantallon Centennial Athletic Club (Baseball Field) at 200 Ballfield Road, Tantallon on Sept. 25 between 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Truro area

Sugar Moon Farm at 221 Alex Rd., Earltown, on Sept. 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 7.

Roadside Willies Smokehouse & Bar (27 Jennifer Dr.) on Sept.17 between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Walton

Walton Pub and Eatery at 39 Shore Rd., Walton on Sept. 18 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

Halifax Transit Routes

Halifax Transit Route #008 (Sackville) which ran from Sackville Terminal to Scotia Square on Sept. 27 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 11.

Halifax Transit Route #008 (Sackville) which ran from Scotia Square to Sackville Terminal on Sept. 27 between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 11.

Halifax Transit Route #004 (Universities) which ran from Lacewood Terminal to Dalhousie University on Sept. 26 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 10.

Halifax Transit Route #004 (Universities) which ran from Dalhousie University to Lacewood Terminal on Sept. 26 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 10.

Halifax Transit Route #004 (Universities) which ran from Lacewood Terminal to Dalhousie University on Sept. 26 between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 10.

Halifax Transit Route #007 (Robie) which ran from Northridge to Novalea (Samuel Prince Manor) on Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 8:35 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 10.

Halifax Transit Route #004 (Universities) which ran from Lacewood Terminal to Dalhousie University on Sept. 24 between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 8.

Halifax Transit Route #008 (Sackville) which ran from Scotia Square to Sackville Terminal on Sept. 23 between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 7.

Halifax Transit Route #008 (Sackville) which ran from Sackville Terminal to Scotia Square on Sept. 23 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Oct. 7.

Halifax Transit Route #008 (Sackville) which ran from Scotia Square to Sackville Terminal on Sept. 22 between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 6.

Halifax Transit Route #008 (Sackville) which ran from Sackville Terminal to Scotia Square on Sept. 22 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 6.

Halifax Transit Route #010 (Dalhousie) from Dalhousie campus to Scotia Square on Sept. 22 between 2:10 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 6.

Halifax Transit Route #014 (Leiblin Park) from Scotia Square to Mumford Terminal on Sept. 22 between 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 6.

Halifax Transit Route #041 (Dartmouth/Dalhousie) from Dalhousie campus to Bridge Terminal on Sept. 21 between 3:25 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Halifax Transit Route #003 (Crosstown) from Highfield Terminal to Mumford Terminal on Sept. 21 between 7:50 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Halifax Transit Route #010 (Dalhousie) from South Street to Scotia Square on Sept. 21 between 7:40 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Halifax Transit Route #029 (Barrington) from Mumford Terminal to Point Pleasant Drive on Sept. 21 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Halifax Transit Route #001 (Spring Garden) from Scotia Square to Mumford Terminal on Sept. 21 betweem 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Halifax Transit Route #010 (Dalhousie) from Scotia Square to South Street on Sept. 21 between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Halifax Transit Route #041 (Dartmouth/Dalhousie) from Dalhousie campus to Bridge Terminal on Sept. 20 between 3:25 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 4.

Halifax Transit Route #003 (Crosstown) from Highfield Terminal to Mumford Terminal on Sept. 20 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 4.

Halifax Transit Route #001 (Spring Garden) from Mumford Terminal to Scotia Square on Sept. 20 between 2:00 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 4.

Halifax Transit Route #014 (Leiblin Park) from Scotia Square to Mumford Terminal on Sept. 20 between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 4.

Halifax Transit Route #010 (Dalhousie) from Bridge Terminal to South Park on Sept. 19 between 7:00 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 3.

Halifax Transit Route #002 (Fairview) which ran from Lacewood Terminal to Water Street Terminal on Sept. 18 between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 2.

Halifax Transit Route #003 (Crosstown) from Highfield Terminal to Mumford Terminal on Sept. 17 between 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Flight exposure notices

WestJet 392 travelling on Sept. 23 from Edmonton (10:26 p.m.) to Halifax (6:23 a.m. on Sept. 24). Passengers in rows 26-29, seats A, B, C and D. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 9.

Air Canada 618 travelling on Sept. 23 from Toronto (8:55 p.m.) to Halifax (11:55 p.m.). Passengers in rows 28 to 34, seats A, B, C and D. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 7.

Air Canada 674 travelling on Sept. 22 from Calgary (10:00 a.m.) to Halifax (5:53 p.m.). Passengers in rows 29 to 35, seats C, D, E and F. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 6.

WestJet 230 travelling on Sept. 21 from Calgary (10 a.m.) to Halifax (5:58 p.m.) Passengers in rows 4-7, seats C, D, E and F. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Air Canada 668 travelling on Sept. 21 from Montreal (8:19 p.m.) to Halifax (10:54 p.m.). Passengers in rows 31 to 36, seats A, C, D, E and F. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Air Canada 604 travelling on Sept. 21 from Toronto (7:57 a.m.) to Halifax (11:03 a.m.). Passengers in rows 1 to 4, seats A, C and D. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Air Canada 668 travelling on Sept. 21 from Montreal (8:20 p.m.) to Halifax (10:46 p.m.). Passengers in rows 31 to 36, seats A, C and D. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Air Canada 612 travelling on Sept. 20 from Toronto (4:55 p.m.) to Halifax (7:54 p.m.) Passengers in rows 17-23 seats C, D, E and F. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct.4.

WestJet 392 travelling on Sept. 19 from Edmonton (10:30 p.m.) to Halifax (6:09 a.m. on Sept. 20). Passengers in rows 1 to 7, seats C, D, E and F . Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 4.

Flair 823 travelling on Sept. 17 from Waterloo (12:54 p.m.) to Halifax (3:42 p.m.). Passengers in rows 1 to 6, seats A, C and D. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Air Canada 608 travelling on Sept. 17 from Toronto (9:59 a.m.) to Halifax (1:08 p.m.). Passengers in rows 33 to 36, seats A, C and D. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should book a COVID-19 test on the self-assessment website or by contacting 811, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Exception: Anyone who is fully vaccinated, with their last dose two weeks before the exposure, do not need to self-isolate unless they are experiencing symptoms. If they develop symptoms they are asked to self-isolate, get retested and remain isolated until they get a negative test result.

WestJet 392 travelling on Sept. 27 from Edmonton (10:30 p.m.) to Halifax (6:05 a.m. on Sept. 28). Passengers in rows 4-10, seats A, B, C and D. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 12.

WestJet 392 travelling on Sept. 23 from Edmonton (10:30 p.m.) to Halifax (6:26 a.m. on Sept. 24). Passengers in rows 8-14, seats A, B, C and D . Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 8.

Air Canada 618 travelling on Seot. 22 from Toronto (8:55 p.m.) to Halifax (11:59 pm.). Passengers in rows 31-37, seats C, D, and F. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 6.

Air Canada 604 travelling on Sept. 21 from Toronto (7:55 a.m.) to Halifax (10:55 a.m.). Passengers in rows 21-27, seats C, D, E and F. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 5.

Air Canada 604 travelling on Sept. 17 from Toronto (7:55 a.m.) to Halifax (10:55 a.m.) Passengers in rows 24-28, seats A, B, C and D. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

Air Canada 8810 travelling on Sept. 17 from Halifax (11:45 a.m.) to Sydney (12:54 p.m.) Passengers in rows 8-14, seats C, D and F. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through Oct. 1.

