Possible bearish signals as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) insiders disposed of US$35m worth of stock

Many UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for UnitedHealth Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & COO, Dirk McMahon, for US$8.0m worth of shares, at about US$543 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$485. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.24k shares worth US$1.0m. But they sold 69.78k shares for US$35m. All up, insiders sold more shares in UnitedHealth Group than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

UnitedHealth Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at UnitedHealth Group. In total, Executive VP & Chief People Office Erin L. McSweeney sold US$244k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Story continues

Does UnitedHealth Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. UnitedHealth Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$1.5b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About UnitedHealth Group Insiders?

An insider sold UnitedHealth Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, UnitedHealth Group makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of UnitedHealth Group.

But note: UnitedHealth Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here