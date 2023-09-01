Possible Bearish Signals With United Rentals Insiders Disposing Stock

In the last year, many United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Rentals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & COO, Dale Asplund, for US$5.8m worth of shares, at about US$436 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$477, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 52% of Dale Asplund's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of United Rentals shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does United Rentals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. United Rentals insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$147m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About United Rentals Insiders?

The fact that there have been no United Rentals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the United Rentals insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing United Rentals. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for United Rentals and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

