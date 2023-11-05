Possible Bearish Signals With EOG Resources Insiders Disposing Stock

Over the past year, many EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EOG Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Michael Kerr bought US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$130 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$128. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Michael Kerr was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of EOG Resources shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

EOG Resources Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at EOG Resources. In total, COO & President Lloyd Helms sold US$595k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of EOG Resources

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. EOG Resources insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$261m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About EOG Resources Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought EOG Resources stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that EOG Resources is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for EOG Resources you should know about.

