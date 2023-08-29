Possible Bearish Signals With Cisco Systems Insiders Disposing Stock

In the last year, many Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cisco Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & COO, Maria Martinez, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$998k worth of shares at a price of US$49.88 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$56.20). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 12% of Maria Martinez's holding.

Cisco Systems insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Cisco Systems Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Cisco Systems. Specifically, Independent Director Roderick McGeary ditched US$510k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cisco Systems insiders own about US$84m worth of shares. That equates to 0.04% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Cisco Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Cisco Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Cisco Systems is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

