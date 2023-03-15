Is it possible to avoid student debt? These career, education tracks offer a different path

Medora Lee, USA TODAY
·9 min read

No one knows what the Supreme Court will decide on student debt cancellation, but for some people, it won’t matter. They’re already forging toward a future with little to no student debt to haggle over.

As an alternative to college, some people have gone through certificate programs -- which can teach people necessary skills for a job in less time and at a lower cost than a four-year college degree. Others have found organizations like nonprofit Merit America to learn skills, or companies like Multiverse to help them find apprenticeships. Apprenticeships are meant to teach people skills they need for work without incurring a mountain of debt.

Since 2013, the number of apprentices tracked by the Department of Labor has doubled to 437,083 last year. Meanwhile, nationwide, undergraduate college enrollment dropped 8% from 2019 to 2022, with declines even after students returned to in-person classes, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse.

Doug Shapiro, National Student Clearinghouse executive director, partly attributes the decline to students weighing the cost of college against the benefits. Students "think about what the actual cost of tuition will be,” he said, noting they’re also increasingly comparing the return on investment of different programs and need to weigh borrowing costs against their earning power.

Supreme Court decision: Everything to know about student loan forgiveness as Supreme Court focuses on Biden's debt plan

Two camp goers participate in a coding camp at Mohawk Valley Community College. MVCC will still offer some coding and science, technology, engineering and mathematics camps virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Two camp goers participate in a coding camp at Mohawk Valley Community College. MVCC will still offer some coding and science, technology, engineering and mathematics camps virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It changed my life," said Halid Hamadi, who racked up $100,000 in debt studying economics at Penn State University and didn't earn a degree because he couldn’t get a loan to cover his final semester of college.

He tried to find a way to finish, working a myriad of jobs – Subway, Jimmy John's and as a bar and restaurant bouncer.  In the end, he found Merit America and is now an integration engineer, which coordinates and implements a company's computer applications.

These aren't just blue-collar jobs

One of the biggest misconceptions about apprenticeships and certificate programs is that they’re only for people interested in trade jobs like plumbers, chefs, mechanics or construction workers, according to the SHRM Foundation, which helps people find apprenticeships and is partly funded by the Department of Labor. But it’s more than that. It’s also for software engineers, marketing specialists, data analysts, web developers, project managers and many more roles.

"Apprenticeship works for any program that is skill-based and that can be supported by experiential learning," the foundation explains in its literature. "Apprenticeships are growing in non-trade industries such as IT, health care, advanced manufacturing, insurance and hospitality."

The cost structure's also compelling, especially when college costs are soaring and putting people into debt. A Gallup poll last year showed that 46% of parents said they would prefer their child pursue something other than a bachelor’s degree, and more than one-third cited finances as an obstacle. Additionally, just 56% of adults under age 30 who went to college said the benefits of their education outweighed the costs, according to a Federal Reserve study.

Merit America and Multiverse say no money ever changes hands up front, not even for the application.

Merit America learners might pay back for a limited time a small, set monthly payment, but only if their salaries meet certain thresholds. Otherwise, they pay nothing. People whose salaries meet the salary requirement when they leave the program usually pay around $100 monthly, much less than what college would cost, to fund the next round of learners.

For example, Merit America's Java development program costs a maximum of $8,400 (many programs cost less and would require a smaller monthly payment). You’ll make 24 monthly payments of $350 only when you land a job making $50,000 or more. After four years, the agreement ends — even if you’ve paid nothing. If you ever lose your job, or if your income drops below the income threshold, payments pause.

Multiverse is completely free because companies and partners who value skilled workers cover the cost of training and hiring apprentices, it said.

Certificate programs run anywhere from free to about $25,000 depending on whether you're starting from scratch or freshening skills. That compares to several tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars for a four-year college degree.

Looks aren't everything: Massive tech company layoffs look ugly. But it may not be as bad as you think.

Success without college degree: Could Steve Jobs have worked for your company? At many, the answer is no. That's a problem.

What jobs don't require a college degree?

A sample of high paying so-called white-collar jobs that don't require a four-year college degree include:

  • Air traffic controller. The annual median salary was $138,556 in 2021, according to the FAA. According to learn.org, the course work needed costs between $10,000 to $35,000.

  • Dental hygienist. The annual average salary is $84,802, according to Indeed.com. An associate degree costs on average $22,692, according to the American Dental Education Association.

  • Information technology (IT) support, automation, systems integrator and more. Tech-related opportunities are still abundant, with computer and IT professionals' median salary hovering at $97,430 in May 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can now get some certificates for free or up to a few hundred dollars while  a full program costs r less than $15,000.

Nonacademic credential providers, including Google, IBM and marketing giant Hubspot, now offer nearly 550,000 badges, course completion certifications, certifications and apprenticeships.

A question of fairness?: Is student loan forgiveness fair to those without college degrees? Americans remain divided over costs

Saving early for college: Seed money for college, starting in kindergarten. More cities roll out college savings plan

Last year, Google announced a $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund to support nonprofits helping youth access skills-based training and supportive services. Google estimates 70,000 Americans have completed these certificates, which are available to anyone, no college degree required.

People in apprenticeships or who already have jobs but want to update their skills also take these courses.

First lady Jill Biden, a community college professor, speaks at the Los Angeles City College Class of 2022 Commencement ceremony in Los Angeles, June 7, 2022.
First lady Jill Biden, a community college professor, speaks at the Los Angeles City College Class of 2022 Commencement ceremony in Los Angeles, June 7, 2022.

Tech's still one of the biggest bangs for the buck

After examining 2,000 vacancies posted in December on LinkedIn, online learning platform ELVTR found the top five jobs that don’t require a college degree are in tech and pay between $74,000 and $100,000.

“In the world of tech, there are so many people skipping college and going to companies for immersive courses that are 10 to 15 weeks,” said Gregg Walrod, director of engineering and programs at software boot camp Coding Temple. Walrod, himself, is one of these people.

Bored with school, he dropped out of traditional high school for homeschooling, worked on the floor of Best Buy and slowly climbed the corporate ladder to manage Best Buy's Geek Squad in China. Throughout his career, he’s taken certificate boot camp classes to continually update his skills and allow him to keep moving up the ranks at different engineering gigs.

Still having to pay: Regardless of SCOTUS decision, 25 million people will have to repay student debt. Here's how to prepare.

Thinking outside the box: Amid crippling teacher shortages, some schools are turning to unorthodox solutions

“College has its place, and there are people like my sister who needed that structure,” he said. “But for others, college isn’t their thing.” He acknowledges, however, that to succeed, you need to be self-motivated and disciplined

A 2021 Georgetown University study showed bachelor’s degree holders earn a median of $2.8 million during their careerS, 75% more than if they had only a high school diploma.

However, it's important to note “more education doesn’t always get you more money,” Anthony P. Carnevale, director and lead author of that study, said. “There’s a lot of variation in earnings related to field of study, occupation, and other factors.”

For example, an associate degree holder in a computers and mathematical occupation has median lifetime earnings of $2.8 million, the same as median lifetime earnings for bachelor’s degree holders overall.

For Walrod, who took that chance, it was worth it. “In my 20s, I was able to take two- to three-week trips to Europe because I had no debt and a good job,” he said.

Winning outcomes for companies, people and diversity

There's a disconnect between what many educators versus employers and young people believe college provides, some experts say.

“The challenges are that businesses are struggling to get what they need, and college in its current form is incredibly expensive and not delivering a return for people who go and isn’t creating a more diverse workforce,” said Sophie Ruddock, vice president and general manager of Multiverse North America.

Forty-two percent of employers and 45% of youth believed new graduates were adequately prepared for entry-level jobs compared with 72% of education providers, according to a 2013 global study by McKinsey.

“The education-to-employment system fails for most employers and young people,” it said. “Examples of positive outcomes in education to employment are the exception rather than the rule.”

Those are all issues these programs aim to address, program administrators and experts say. Giving people skills they can immediately use at their jobs helps companies cut training costs.

Because the programs cost much less than traditional colleges and have a flexible learning schedule, they’re also great equalizers for people, Walrod said. They serve many lower-income people, women, people of color and low-wage workers looking for a career change or an alternative path to the middle class, he noted.

Have someone else pay: Free college? Possibly, as some companies lure hourly workers with college tuition.

In dire need of skills: Surveys say: Employers leaning more into hiring those with skills versus experience

Government could also do more said Walrod, who also mentors people interested in advancing in the tech industry.

During the pandemic, Coding Temple participated in Chicago's free ChiCode program teaching more than 50 low-income people software skills. "Every one of those people got jobs," Walrod said.

Coding Temple hopes to replicate that success under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, aimed at helping job seekers access employment, education, training, and suppor. Under thatlegislation, Chicago's offering low-income, unemployed people financial assistance to gain skills for work. That assistance would be enough to make Coding Temple's programs free, Walrod said.

"We have a 97% placement rate of our graduates," he said, noting that Coding Temple offers a money-back guarantee. "If you're actively seeking a job but can't find one 9 months post-graduation, we give your money back."

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Student debt relief hangs in the balance. Here's how to avoid loans

Latest Stories

  • Abortion pill: Who is Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk and why is the mifepristone case in his court?

    Some question the process used to land the abortion pill case in a federal court in Texas that has reliably sided against the Biden administration.

  • Students on field trip stumble upon 1,400-year-old lion statue in Israel, photos show

    “My heart stopped,” the students’ professor said. “I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

  • China to raise retirement age to deal with aging population - media

    China is planning to raise its retirement age gradually and in phases to cope with the country's rapidly aging population, the state-backed Global Times said on Tuesday, citing a senior expert from China's Ministry of Human Resources. Jin Weigang, president of the Chinese Academy of Labor and Social Security Sciences, said China was eyeing a "progressive, flexible and differentiated path to raising the retirement age", meaning that it would be delayed initially by a few months, which would be subsequently increased.

  • 2nd person charged with attempted murder, assault in attack at St. John's high school

    Police in St. John's have arrested a second person on attempted murder and other charges in connection to a violent attack at a high school in the city last week. 18-year-old Tyler Greening of Paradise appeared in provincial court Monday. Greening faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and being an accessory to a crime. A male youth was also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and disguise with intent in relation to the

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • Fox News Anchor Finally Allowed To Discuss Dominion Lawsuit On Air

    “MediaBuzz” host Howard Kurtz called the $1.6 billion defamation case a “major test of the First Amendment.”

  • Foreign nurses out $24,000 — and left with no recourse — after job offers in N.L. disappear

    Joy Thompson has a dream of reuniting her family and having her daughters finally join her in Canada. Thompson came here in 2004 as a domestic worker to help support her children and put them through school back in the Philippines. "If I did not go out of my country, there's nothing for them. There's nothing for us," she said. Thompson saw her children occasionally over the years. Her son, also a nurse, works in Yellowknife. When Thompson's boss introduced her to the owners of a Toronto-based em

  • McDonald’s Canada chef reveals truth about Chicken Big Mac: Why ‘unique challenge’ took 2 years

    A Toronto-based chef reveals the truth about how he created the Chicken Big Mac -- and why it took 2 years.

  • Venezuela to ship fuel to Cuba on US-blacklisted supertanker

    Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA on Monday was loading a supertanker with crude and fuel for Cuba, maritime documents showed, an unusually large volume to help its political ally overcome an energy crisis with repeated blackouts. Several big electrical outages this year have left many in Cuba concerned about power supplies this summer, when residents crank up air conditioning to stay cool in the Caribbean heat. Cuban officials have blamed the intermittent power on difficulties processing heavy sour Cuban crude and fuel shortages on the island, which depends heavily on imports from Venezuela, for hobbling power generation.

  • Millionaire and billionaire CEOs say thousands of laid-off tech staff just did 'fake work'

    As big tech companies shed jobs, founders and investors like Elon Musk and Keith Rabois say workers have sat around doing nothing for too long.

  • Manitoba premier's failure to disclose property sales inadvertent, judge rules

    WINNIPEG — A Manitoba judge has ruled that Premier Heather Stefanson failed to disclose the sale of three properties as required by conflict of interest legislation. However, Justice Anne Turner says there will be no penalty because the failure was inadvertent and did not give the premier any financial advantage. The court case centred on a corporation that Stefanson held shares in and that sold two apartment complexes and a storage facility. Stefanson filed forms under the conflict of interest

  • UK employers feel the strain of missing skilled workers

    Frustrated with England's education system, Simon Biltcliffe spends a lot of time training new hires at his marketing firm in the "soft skills" he and many employers say the country's sluggish economy badly needs. Across Britain, Biltcliffe's frustrations are shared by businesses who say the nation's schools, technical colleges and apprentice schemes are not turning out the workers they need, from software coders and designers to skilled machinists. "There needs to be a step change," Biltcliffe said, speaking at the offices of Webmart - which advises clients on the carbon footprint of their marketing operations - in an industrial estate in Barnsley, a former coal town in northern England.

  • China battery giant CATL's $5 billion Swiss listing delayed amid Beijing regulatory concerns - sources

    Chinese battery giant CATL's plan to raise at least $5 billion in Swiss global depository receipts (GDR) has been delayed as Beijing regulators raise concerns over the large scale of the offering, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The world's largest battery maker, formally known as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), had expected to receive a green light for the listing in Zurich from the Chinese securities regulator by the end of January, said one of the sources. The delay has come to light a week after Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL that he had mixed feelings about its status as the biggest player in a soaring business tracking the rise of electric vehicles around the world.

  • The number of children going on school ski trips has shrunk by 75 per cent since the 1980s – here's why

    The Easter school holidays are fast approaching and, traditionally, thousands of secondary school children across the country would be set to swap their blazers and backpacks for salopettes and ski boots and heading for the mountains.

  • Oil sinks 5% as Moodys banking downgrade drops another shoe on crisis

    The assurance of authorities that all’s well and dandy on the U.S. banking front hasn’t won the confidence of Moody's, which downgraded the sector on Tuesday, sending crude prices down almost 5% on the notion that an economy in trouble won’t help oil. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude settled down $3.47, or 4.7%, at $71.33 per barrel, after a two-month low at $70.94. With Monday’s 2.4% on WTI, the U.S. crude benchmark has lost  more than 7% since this week began.

  • US releases a third of electronics detained under China forced labor law, data shows

    U.S. customs officials have released more than a third of the electronic equipment, including solar panels, detained since last year under a new law meant to weed out products made with forced labor, according to data released on Tuesday. The release of the new data dashboard by U.S. Customs and Border Protection comes a week after Reuters reported that U.S. imports of solar panels are finally picking up after months of gridlock stemming from implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act. The stalled imports from major Chinese panel suppliers including Trina Solar Co Ltd and Jinko Solar Holding Co Ltd caused major delays in U.S. solar project development at a time when the sector is booming - a setback to the Biden administration's climate goals.

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not...

  • One of Korea's top K-pop companies is opening a K-pop school, and a semester there will cost you at least $6,700

    The company that birthed global K-Pop groups NCT and Red Velvet — SM entertainment — is opening their very own K-Pop school for aspiring K-pop idols.

  • Construction begins on US 1 bridge project

    Construction has begun on the $122 million U.S. Highway 1 bridge project in Jupiter, which requires it to be closed for about 20 months.